ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t21Tn_0im4Pxbe00

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center recent $1 million donation allows the center to invest in latest medical equipment including the center's newest ultrasound system.

The anonymous donation has begun to expand the medical equipment inventory with the purchase of the GE S70 vivid dimension ultrasound system. It is a leap forward in image quality that advances electrophysiology procedures.

The upgraded system will be used to detect heat abnormalities or arrhythmia quicker in patients.

President and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center Sue Andersen expressed her gratitude at what the large donation will allow the center to use.

“This recent and meaningful $1 million donation is truly special since the anonymous benefactor’s intention represents the epitome of an altruistic act of kindness. With this gift, Marian will be able to purchase advanced medical equipment."

The post Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 3-12

Dozens of agencies unite for Trunk or Treat to ensure a safe Halloween in Santa Barbara

​SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Agencies across Santa Barbara County are coming together for a Halloween celebration. Trunk or Treat kicks off on Friday, Oct. 28. The Santa Barbara Police Department and community agencies say this is a safe alternative way to celebrate Halloween. In addition to increasing safety, their hope is to bring the community The post Dozens of agencies unite for Trunk or Treat to ensure a safe Halloween in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development

Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Tipline Investigation: Gina’s Journey, a homeless woman’s pursuit to reunite her family

Have you ever looked at someone who’s homeless and asked, How did they end up there? Was it something they did? Are they doing anything to change their situation? Gina’s journey, is just one story that answers those questions. The post Tipline Investigation: Gina’s Journey, a homeless woman’s pursuit to reunite her family appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Blood donations needed across the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – There's an urgent call for blood donors on the Central Coast. Blood service provider Vitalant said during the holidays; there are fewer people giving blood. Jorge Delgadillo is a regular blood donor at the blood center in Santa Maria.  “I normally set my calendar to every four months and just come The post Blood donations needed across the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise

an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Harvest Block Party in Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The public is invited to a Solstice mask-making event at a Harvest Block Party happening Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event is slated for the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street and will include vendors, music, games, pumpkin carving demonstrations, a community dining table and The post Harvest Block Party in Downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy