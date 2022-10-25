ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Buy coupon for October 2022

By Alan Dexter
 5 days ago

FAQs

What is Best Buy Totaltech?

For $199.99 a year, you can become a Best Buy Totaltech member. With this membership, you get access to lots of benefits, which is good if you’re a regular shopper at Best Buy. Some of the benefits include free shipping and standard installation, access to exclusive members-only prices on products, up to 24 months of product protection, free Geek Squad tech support and savings on repairs.

Does Best Buy do Black Friday deals?

Best Buy has had some awesome Black Friday sales in previous years. Last year was an impressive sale, with up to $250 off gaming laptops and up to $900 off Samsung TVs. For a breakdown of our top picks from last year read our best Black Friday Best Buy deals guide, this will also give you an idea of what to expect this upcoming Friday 25 November.

Does Best Buy have free shipping?

Best Buy offers free shipping on orders over $35, and quite often, you can get free next-day shipping! Shipping costs for orders under $35 vary depending on the order, and you can find out the cost at the checkout. If you become a Best Buy Totaltech customer, you can enjoy free shipping on all orders.

Can I collect a Best Buy order in-store?

You can choose to pick up your order in a Best Buy store if that’s what you’d prefer to do. Once your order has arrived at your store (normally within 3-7 business days), you’ll get a confirmation "ready for pickup" email. You can then take your ID, credit card and order number to the store and collect your goods. Picking up in a Best Buy store is free of charge for all orders.

What’s the Best Buy returns policy?

Best Buy has a 15-day return policy for most orders and a 14-day policy for activatable devices like cell phones, this includes products purchased from the Outlet. If you’re a Totaltech member, you can return your order within 60 days of receiving it. Bear in mind that there may be a restocking fee when returning your item. When returning an item, it must be unused, in good condition and sent back in its original packaging. You can return your order by going in-store or sending it back to Best Buy via post.

Does Best Buy price match?

Best Buy has a Price Match Guarantee, if you find the same product that’s sold on Best Buy for cheaper at a qualifying retailer, Best Buy will match the price. The Price Match Guarantee excludes Outlet orders.

Hints and tips

Best Buy coupons are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

  • Shop the Outlet: The biggest discounts at Best Buy can be found in the Outlet. The Outlet generally includes clearance lines, open-box products, refurbished items and pre-owned orders. To shop with peace of mind, products bought in the Outlet include a warranty, which varies depending on the product. You can find many goodies in the Outlet including appliances, consoles, games, audio and TVs.
  • Top Deals & Deal of the Day: Best Buy always has some price cuts on goods, and these offers can be found in the ‘Top Deals’ and ‘Deal of the Day’ sections of the website.
  • Trade-ins: If you’ve got an old device or some old video games that need a new home, don’t delay, check out the Best Buy Trade-In Program. When you trade in your old products, you can get a gift card to spend at Best Buy.
  • Newsletter Sign-ups: Be the first to know about the latest offers and Best Buy news when you sign up for the newsletter. Subscribing is free and it gives you early access to the latest deals.

How to use Best Buy promo codes?

Scroll through our Best Buy promo code - we update this page regularly with the latest offers. Once you’ve found the coupon you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button, which can be found underneath the offer. A pop-out box will appear, showing the code, you can copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button on the pop-out box. This will also open a tab on the Best Buy website. Now’s the fun part, time to do your shopping! Once you have everything, head to your shopping cart. Click the ‘Checkout’ box to start the checkout process. Once you get to the payment section, click the text ‘Use a Best Buy Gift Card, Store Credit or Discount Code’ and paste your code in there, then click ‘Apply’ to activate the discount.

