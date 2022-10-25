Read full article on original website
24-year-old was shot at inside car in Gastonia, police say
WBTV
Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say
One injured after shooting in Gastonia, suspect in custody, police say
qcnews.com
Find a Fugitive: Suspect robs E. Woodlawn Road Bojangles at gunpoint
WBTV
Three people displaced following massive house fire in northeast Charlotte
Gastonia police asking for public help’s in finding missing Gastonia man
65-year-old Mooresville woman dies when car collides with dump truck, police say
Suspect denied bond in shooting death of CATS bus driver in Uptown Charlotte
qcnews.com
Missing 73-year-old man found dead near southeast Charlotte park, police say
WBTV
Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail
WBKO
‘My face, my eyes’: Bus driver says parent threw bleach at her while picking up students
WBTV
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Charlotte family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
wccbcharlotte.com
Burke County Man Airlifted To Hospital After Stabbing
WBTV
Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Tips led to arrest of man for bomb threat
WBTV
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing CATS bus driver
1 killed in wreck involving motorcycle, Mooresville police say
qcnews.com
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N, Huntersville Fire says
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville man arrested in connection with 38-year cold case investigation
East Charlotte homicide suspect took victim’s vehicle: CMPD
