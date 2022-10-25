Read full article on original website
Some Tallahassee residents want changes to noise ordinance
Under the noise ordinance, TPD can complain and initiate a noise nuisance order instead of waiting for a call to come in.
City of Tallahassee to begin planning phase of expanding water, utility services
The City of Tallahassee is looking to start the planning phase of expanding water and sewage utility services to areas in the Southside.
WCTV
Construction begins on Bradfordville Dog Park
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Construction is officially underway at a local beloved dog park that’s been closed for weeks. Leon County shut down the Bradfordville Dog Park in August after a dog that went in the water there came down with a flesh-eating mold. Several people stopped me out...
thefamuanonline.com
Local restaurants fail inspections
During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
Orange Avenue housing authority offering original tenants original rent prices
The Orange Avenue housing development is entering its next phase of construction. Phase 1 will have 130 apartments available just for former residents listed as section 8 housing.
thefamuanonline.com
Some students reluctant to evaluate courses, teachers
Every semester students take a moment to contemplate the concluding semester. The findings of course evaluations provide professors a better idea of how successfully their students’ learning needs are being met. They supposedly use student input to design, adapt and enhance their courses. Each year, departments use the outcomes...
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee doctor says no second opinion needed, endorses Loranne Ausley in SD 3
Dr. A.J. Brickler says the incumbent Senator is his pick, not Corey Simon. A well-respected Tallahassee physician is endorsing Sen. Loranne Ausley for re-election, backing her for a record of ensuring care for North Florida’s children and communities. The endorsement from Dr. A.J. Brickler is the latest in a...
WCTV
FAMU homecoming presents vendors with profitable opportunity
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University sold out last year’s homecoming game against Grambling State, filling 31,887 into Bragg Stadium. This homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff could see a similar number, and Wannish Way and Perry Street vendors would gladly welcome it. Owner of 9th Ave. Café Terrence...
WALB 10
Valdosta organizations host a C.O.A.T.S. drive for people in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta non-profit that helps disadvantaged kids is working to make sure everyone keeps warm over the winter. The owner of Beautiful Creations by Chanel encourages people in her community to be a blessing to someone else. She says if you have any gently used jackets or coats lying around, why not bless someone in need?
Post-Searchlight
DCFR now accepting applications for low-cost EMT training program
Decatur County Fire and Rescue is now accepting applications for their low-cost EMT class, with acceptance decisions being emailed by mid to late November. With the nation facing ongoing shortages of EMTs, Decatur County Fire and Rescue hopes to help find a solution. Tuition costs only $700, which covers the cost of instruction materials and uniforms. DCFR Assistant Chief Jamie Earp hopes it’s an affordable option for any adult wishing to gain more education or change direction in their present careers.
wgac.com
Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire
A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
thefamuanonline.com
Terror of Tallahassee downright scary
Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
Sporting News
What channel is Georgia vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game
One of college football's coolest named rivalries (unofficially, anyway) is set to take place between No. 1 Georgia and Florida on Saturday. The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will feature an all-name matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators, but seemingly little else ahead of the 2022 matchup. Top-ranked Georgia has seemingly woken up from a two-game lull earlier in the season to outscore its opponents 97-10 in the last two weeks.
Thomasville Residents ask for the removal of City Council Members Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley and for Transparency
In the Thomasville City Council meeting held on Monday, residents Jennifer Dyson and Thomas County NAACP President, Lucinda Brown, had a list of demands and one of them included the removal of Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley.
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
thefamuanonline.com
COVID looms as Rattlers get ready for flu season
As the weather changes in Tallahassee, flu season becomes more prevalent. Flu season usually starts in October and continues throughout winter. However, this year is unique because COVID is still very much present. Respiratory illnesses such as COVID and the flu usually spread more rapidly in the colder fall and...
WALB 10
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
wfxl.com
Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Valdosta car drug bust
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after having drugs and a weapon in their car, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Elisha Edwards and Leroy Person are each charged with possession of schedule II narcotics (cocaine) with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related items.
WCTV
‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road
For the first time in more than 200 years, several descendants of those escaped slaves, also known as “maroons,” returned to Prospect Bluff where their ancestors found freedom. Lottery fever is spreading as are dreams of hitting it big. Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home...
