Leon County, FL

WCTV

Construction begins on Bradfordville Dog Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Construction is officially underway at a local beloved dog park that’s been closed for weeks. Leon County shut down the Bradfordville Dog Park in August after a dog that went in the water there came down with a flesh-eating mold. Several people stopped me out...
LEON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Local restaurants fail inspections

During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
LEON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Some students reluctant to evaluate courses, teachers

Every semester students take a moment to contemplate the concluding semester. The findings of course evaluations provide professors a better idea of how successfully their students’ learning needs are being met. They supposedly use student input to design, adapt and enhance their courses. Each year, departments use the outcomes...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU homecoming presents vendors with profitable opportunity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University sold out last year’s homecoming game against Grambling State, filling 31,887 into Bragg Stadium. This homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff could see a similar number, and Wannish Way and Perry Street vendors would gladly welcome it. Owner of 9th Ave. Café Terrence...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta organizations host a C.O.A.T.S. drive for people in need

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta non-profit that helps disadvantaged kids is working to make sure everyone keeps warm over the winter. The owner of Beautiful Creations by Chanel encourages people in her community to be a blessing to someone else. She says if you have any gently used jackets or coats lying around, why not bless someone in need?
VALDOSTA, GA
Post-Searchlight

DCFR now accepting applications for low-cost EMT training program

Decatur County Fire and Rescue is now accepting applications for their low-cost EMT class, with acceptance decisions being emailed by mid to late November. With the nation facing ongoing shortages of EMTs, Decatur County Fire and Rescue hopes to help find a solution. Tuition costs only $700, which covers the cost of instruction materials and uniforms. DCFR Assistant Chief Jamie Earp hopes it’s an affordable option for any adult wishing to gain more education or change direction in their present careers.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire

A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
BAKER COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Terror of Tallahassee downright scary

Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Sporting News

What channel is Georgia vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game

One of college football's coolest named rivalries (unofficially, anyway) is set to take place between No. 1 Georgia and Florida on Saturday. The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will feature an all-name matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators, but seemingly little else ahead of the 2022 matchup. Top-ranked Georgia has seemingly woken up from a two-game lull earlier in the season to outscore its opponents 97-10 in the last two weeks.
GAINESVILLE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

COVID looms as Rattlers get ready for flu season

As the weather changes in Tallahassee, flu season becomes more prevalent. Flu season usually starts in October and continues throughout winter. However, this year is unique because COVID is still very much present. Respiratory illnesses such as COVID and the flu usually spread more rapidly in the colder fall and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 arrested in Valdosta car drug bust

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after having drugs and a weapon in their car, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Elisha Edwards and Leroy Person are each charged with possession of schedule II narcotics (cocaine) with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related items.
VALDOSTA, GA

