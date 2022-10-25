ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The TikTok-Famous Cheese Grater That's Been All Over Your FYP Is Finally on Sale

By Olivia Harvey
If you’re about to go pro at cheese grating, then your hands are probably suffering for it. Old-school cheese graters are a workout to use, especially when you’re cooking to feed a crowd. That’s why you need to get this viral TikTok cheese grater that takes all the work out of shredding cheese, saving you time and preventing grating-induced hand cramps.

The rotary grater from Cambom is a staple in the kitchen of TikTok user Mississippi Kween (@MississippiKween) who said in an April TikTok video , “you do need this cheese grater.”

“I’ve used this about a hundred times since I bought it a couple [of] months ago and it’s a great product,” she said, and it’s easy to see how this thing would pay for itself after a single use. Not only does it secure to your work surface (it has a suction cup at the bottom that adheres to smooth surfaces like marble and granite), but all you need to do is turn the hand crank to grate. No more up and down and gripping the handle of the cheese grater like your life depends on it.

And right now, the Cambom Rotary Grater is on sale for under $30.

Image: Cambom

Buy: Cambom Rotary Cheese Grater $28.99

And TikTokers aren’t the only ones going crazy for the rotary grater. It has over 8,100 five-star reviews on Amazon, with reviewers writing that this tool is a must-have for people who grate a lot of cheese or slice up a lot of veggies.

“I got so tired of using a box grater and thought there had to be a better way,” one five-star reviewer wrote . “I wasn’t sure about the durability since it’s mostly plastic, but I took a chance and it’s been fantastic … It’s easy enough to use for a single recipe, but I tend to shred a bunch of cheese all on one day every 2-3 weeks or so.”

And although it’s made simply, it does the job well, as another reviewer wrote . “Please don’t be turned off that this is not electric powered. The blades are so sharp it works incredibly fast and I can shred a block of cheese in about two minutes. Carrots go even faster I can probably shred an entire bag of long carrots in about two minutes because they don’t bend as much as the cheese.”

Pick up this easy-to-use rotary grater while it’s on sale to see what all the hype is about and to give your hands a break.

