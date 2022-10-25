National Pit Bull Awareness Day: When it is and how you can get involved

National Pit Bull Awareness Day is one of our favorite events in the pet celebration calendar because of all the dogs in the canine kingdom, none could be in more need of some positive attention than the smart, good-natured and loyal Pit Bull.

Often portrayed as menacing and dangerous animals, the Pit Bull has a reputation for being vicious, violent and unpredictable, but when responsibly bred, trained and socialized correctly, nothing could be further from the truth.

The perfect mix of sweet and gentle meets confident and courageous, the Pit Bull makes for a wonderfully loving and caring companion and National Pit Bull Awareness Day is here to highlight just that.

If you’re keen to throw your support behind putting an end to this dog's unfair villainization and celebrate the compassionate canines that they are, here’s everything you need to know to get involved.

What is National Pit Bull Awareness Day?

National Pit Bull Awareness Day (NPBAD) was started in 2007 by Jodi Preis of Bless the Bullys, a Pit Bull rescue and education group based in Tennessee.

Established to foster positive communications and experiences in the communities in which we and our dogs live, NPBAD is focused on helping to raise awareness of just how beautiful this breed can be.

The ultimate goal of NPBAD is to promote the truth about Pit Bulls through a mixture of education and advocacy in an attempt to negate some of the fear and bias that exists towards these pups.

It is Preis’ hope that by doing this we can start to prevent the knee-jerk reactions that have been the direct result of misinformation, such as breed bans and high numbers of Pit Bulls ending up in animal shelters.

When is National Pit Bull Awareness Day?

(Image credit: Getty)

National Pit Bull Awareness Day is celebrated on the last Saturday in October, which in 2022 falls on the 29th.

How can you get involved on National Pit Bull Awareness Day?

Whether you already own a Pit Bull, are thinking of adopting one or are just a huge fan of this breed, there are plenty of ways you can get involved this National Pit Bull Awareness Day. Here’s a few of our favorite ideas:

1. Get to know a Pit Bull

One of the quickest and easiest ways to learn just how lovable this breed can be is to spend time with a Pit Bull. Visit your local animal shelter and ask the staff if you can meet one of their resident pitties or ask a friend who has a Pit Bull if you can join them on their daily walk.

2. Adopt a Pit Bull

Shelters around the country are overflowing with dogs in need of forever homes and Pit Bulls are almost always overrepresented. If you have the patience and confidence needed to train one of these smart and strong dogs, adopting a Pit Bull is one of the most impactful actions you could take.

3. Share your positive Pit Bull stories

Most people only hear the negative stories associated with Pit Bulls, so one of the best ways you can educate others about this breed is to share your positive stories on social media using #NationalPitBullAwarenessDay or with your local newspaper, TV or radio station.