Chicago, IL

WATCH: Nikola Vucevic drops 18 points, 23 rebounds vs. Celtics

By Michael Mulford
 2 days ago
Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls got a big win on Monday night as they knocked off the undefeated Boston Celtics, 120-102.

Boston got out to a quick start as they held a 9-point lead after the first quarter. But, Chicago rallied as they outscored Boston by 20 points in the second quarter and held onto the lead for the remainder of the game.

Though led in scoring by DeMar DeRozan’s 25 points, it was Nikola Vucevic who was visibly dominant in Monday’s victory, finishing with 18 points, 23 rebounds, and 5 assists including 10 offensive rebounds.

Check out the highlights from Vooch’s dominant performance below.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

