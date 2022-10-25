Police look for car, driver involved in hit-and-run that left bicyclist critically hurt in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to track down the driver of a car that hit a bicyclist Sunday night, leaving the bicyclist with critical injuries.
The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 11 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and Janet Road in the Wheaton-Glenmont area. Officers said the driver of the car involved, a dark red or maroon 2003-2007 Honda Accord, left the scene of the collision.Man wanted for Hagerstown murder; reward offered
The car has damage to its right, front bumper and it is missing the right, side-view mirror.
Anyone with information about what happened can contact detectives at (240) 773-6620 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
