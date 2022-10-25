Read full article on original website
Related
labpulse.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific to expand Kentucky laboratory
Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) clinical research business on Thursday announced plans to invest $59 million to expand its laboratory operations in Highland Heights, KY. The present facility, at 71,600-sq-ft, will grow to 114,000-sq-ft and be completed in stages by the end of 2024, Thermo Fisher said....
labpulse.com
SomaLogic touts NIH study of proteomic profiling platform
Health-management information provider SomaLogic on Thursday announced that researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have conducted a technical assessment of the 7K SomaScan Platform, which was published earlier this month in Scientific Reports. The platform is designed to be applied across research and discovery, translational research, biopharmaceutical development,...
labpulse.com
DiaSorin revenues rise 18% for 1st 9 months despite COVID sales decline
DiaSorin on Thursday announced revenues of 1.01 billion euros ($1 billion) for the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 18% from 858.9 million euros for the first nine months of 2021. The Saluggia, Italy-based firm said that for the nine months that ended September 30, it saw strong...
labpulse.com
Labcorp Q3 revenues drop 11% on decline in COVID-19 testing
Labcorp on Thursday said it booked revenues of $3.61 billion in the third quarter, a decrease of 11% from $4.06 billion in Q3 2021 and short of analysts’ average estimate of $3.79 billion. The decrease was driven by an almost 12% year-over-year decrease in COVID-19 PCR and antibody testing,...
labpulse.com
Oxford Nanopore, 10x Genomics collaborate to enable a streamlined workflow for sequencing full-length transcripts in single reads
Oxford Nanopore Technologies on Thursday announced a collaboration with 10x Genomics to enable a streamlined workflow for sequencing full-length transcripts in single reads on Oxford Nanopore devices. The collaboration enables the addition of Oxford’s PromethIon devices and selected consumables, as well as sample preparation on 10x Genomics devices, to the...
labpulse.com
UK Biobank study links COVID-19 infection with poor cardiovascular health
Severe COVID-19 infection resulting in hospitalization increases the risk of poor cardiovascular health outcomes, according to a study published this week in Heart. Researchers conducted a prospective analysis of UK Biobank participants to evaluate the association between COVID-19 and incident cardiovascular disease (CVD) events following infection. “The long-term sequelae of...
labpulse.com
Delfi Diagnostics to present proof-of-concept data for liver cancer detection platform
Delfi Diagnostics on Thursday announced that researchers will present data at The Liver Meeting 2022, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease, on its platform’s ability to detect liver cancer. Delfi is developing liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide...
labpulse.com
BMJ investigation: Private testing causing concerns and additional work for NHS
An investigation by The BMJ shows that private health companies in the U.K. that market direct-to-consumer screening tests for a range of conditions often leave the consumers who purchase them without the necessary direction to interpret or judge results -- in turn putting pressure on already-overtaxed National Health Service (NHS) doctors to interpret results from tests they did not order and may not endorse.
Comments / 0