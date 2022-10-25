Read full article on original website
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Free Family Fun: Plymouth's 'Halloween on Main' Promises Sweet Treats, Pumpkin Decorating & More!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
capecoddaily.com
Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School
BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road in front of Upper Cape Regional Technical School. The impact left one vehicle in a ditch. About a half-dozen people were evaluated at the scene. All declined to go to the hospital. […] The post Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Traffic snarled on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port after two-vehicle crash
YARMOUTH PORT – Shortly after 11 AM on Thursday, there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 6A in front of the Yarmouth Port Post Office. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. There were backups on Route 6A in both directions until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
capecoddaily.com
Sandwich Announces Upcoming Road Work
SANDWICH – Sandwich has announced upcoming paving work and closures on a number of roads. Work is scheduled to start on Monday, October 31 at 6am at the intersection of Cotuit Road and Quaker Meetinghouse Road. The road will be closed during the work and detours will be in place. If rain is in the […] The post Sandwich Announces Upcoming Road Work appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
One person seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – One person was seriously in a three-vehicle crash in Sandwich. One of the cars then struck a utility pole. It happened shortly before 8 AM on Route 130 by the Sandwich Taverna near Cotuit Road. The seriously injured victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
capecod.com
Rainy conditions may have led to crash that shutdown Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash shut down Route 6 in both directions by Exit 82 (Route 124). The crash happened shortly before 8:30 AM Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported. The road reopened about 9 AM but residual delays were likely. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
capecoddaily.com
COVID Money to Benefit Cape Cod Water Quality, Housing
HYANNIS – Enough COVID recovery projects to total $14 million have applied to the Barnstable County American Rescue Plan Act grant program that has been allocated only one third that amount. Projects for affordable housing, public health, broadband access and more are looking to share in the $5 million grant program. County commissioners including Ronald […] The post COVID Money to Benefit Cape Cod Water Quality, Housing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Fire breaks out in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Fire broke out early Friday morning in Falmouth. Officials reported at one point part of the building at 11 Surrey Lane collapsed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. The post Fire breaks out in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Phinney’s Lane, Strawberry Hill Road Closures Announced Through Spring
BARNSTABLE – Further closures of portions of both Phinney’s Lane and Strawberry Hill Road has been announced by Barnstable officials. From Tuesday, October 25 through the spring of 2023, Phinney’s Lane will be closed to through traffic between Route 28 and Old Strawberry Hill Road on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
capeandislands.org
Drought conditions improve with a lot of rain on the Cape and Islands this October
Rain totals across the region have already surpassed the average rain amounts for October — in some cases tripling the monthly average. The Chatham Airport weather station recorded more than 9 inches of rain this month, compared to the average of about 3 inches. The National Weather Service reports that a station on Nantucket received more than 8 inches so far this month, about double the average amount for October.
capecoddaily.com
Two people injured, one seriously, after reportedly falling from scaffolding in Mashpee
MASHPEE -Two people were injured, one seriously, after reportedly fall from from some scaffolding at a construction site in Mashpee. It happened about 2:30 PM on Sand Dollar Lane. The more seriously injured victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health […] The post Two people injured, one seriously, after reportedly falling from scaffolding in Mashpee appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area.
capecoddaily.com
Boardwalk Funds, Marijuana Tax on Sandwich Special Town Meeting Warrant
SANDWICH – Sandwich Fall Special Town Meeting will meet at 7 pm on November 14 at Sandwich High School. On the warrant is an article imposing a three percent excise tax on the retail sale of marijuana that would go into effect next year. Voters will also consider whether to fund construction and repair work […] The post Boardwalk Funds, Marijuana Tax on Sandwich Special Town Meeting Warrant appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Tech Receives $200,000 State Grant
HARWICH – The state has announced almost $4 million in grants to boost job training for in-demand industries across the region. Locally, about $200,000 of the funds will benefit Cape Cod Tech in Harwich. With the money, the school will provide placement services for 48 participants in its HVAC program. The school has partnered with […] The post Cape Cod Tech Receives $200,000 State Grant appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Breaking: Two people rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Harwich house
HARWICH – Two people were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being pulled from a residence unresponsive. The incident happened in the 200 block of Route 28 sometime after 4:30 PM. Firefighters are checking if a problem with gas in the house was to blame. Further details were not immediately available. The post Breaking: Two people rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Harwich house appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Barnstable Land Trust Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Center
MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Land Trust, in partnership with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Michael R. Cramer Center on Route 149 in Marstons Mills. The center will host educational workshops while providing a storage and maintenance space. It was...
nerej.com
Greater Boston Commercial Properties completes $8m sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Bret O’Brien and Nishan Papazian of Greater Boston Commercial Properties Inc. of Northborough represented the seller in the portfolio sale of 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St. as well as the business Monahan’s Marine for $8 million. The portfolio sale consists of three buildings totaling...
fallriverreporter.com
Portsmouth, Tiverton, Bristol, Middletown, and Newport respond to possible explosion that significantly damaged part of home
Part of a home was destroyed Monday and a firefighter was injured as several crews responded to extinguish flames at an area home. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, just after 5:00 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire and possible explosion at 44 Valhalla Drive.
capecod.com
Several evaluated after two-vehicle crash in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Just after 6:30 AM Monday morning, there was a report of a head on crash at Route 28 and Cedar Street in Hyannis. Five peoples were evaluated by Hyannis rescue at the scene. Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecoddaily.com
Harwich Fire Department receives $1642.90 grant from Cape Cod Foundation to purchase medical training simulators
HARWICH – On October 25th the Harwich Fire Department was notified that it was the recipient of a grant offered by the MCV-BCEHO EMS Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation. This fund supports Emergency Medical Services in the towns of Brewster, Chatham, Eastham, Harwich, and Orleans. “The Fund was established upon the closure of the […] The post Harwich Fire Department receives $1642.90 grant from Cape Cod Foundation to purchase medical training simulators appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
(Anything But) Crisp and Cool
Last weekend it was crisp and cool, so much so, fog formed over the warmer water. Flax Pond, Yarmouth, MA The image of this gentle glide over the surface of Flax Pond is particularly acute today because of the downpours from the slow moving warm front.
