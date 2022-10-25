MASHPEE -Two people were injured, one seriously, after reportedly fall from from some scaffolding at a construction site in Mashpee. It happened about 2:30 PM on Sand Dollar Lane. The more seriously injured victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health […] The post Two people injured, one seriously, after reportedly falling from scaffolding in Mashpee appeared first on CapeCod.com.

MASHPEE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO