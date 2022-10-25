Deanne S. Butindaro, formerly of Newnan, Georgia, died peacefully on October 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a brave battle with cancer at the age of 75. Born in Newnan, Georgia on June 20, 1947, to J. Wilkins and Francine Smith, Deanne resided in Fort Myers, Florida but also followed the sunshine and family to both Mount Prospect, Illinois and Scottsdale, Arizona. Deanne is survived by her husband, Sal Butindaro, daughters and sons-in-law, Robyn and Michael Swerlyk Jr. and Stacy and Tom Dubinski, grandsons Michael Swerlyk III and Logan Swerlyk, grand pup, Jack Dubinski, brothers and sisters in law Gene and Jan Smith and Wilkins and Mercla Smith, and cherished nieces and nephew; Denisonde Sunderly, Tristine Benedict, and Mark Smith. Deanne is preceded in death by her parents, J. Wilkins and Francine Smith, and nephew, Jay Smith.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO