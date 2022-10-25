Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Johnnie Mae Jones
Ms. Johnnie Mae Jones, age 103 of Newnan, Georgia passed on Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, 12 Noon at First Newnan Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment will follow at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, Georgia. Express condolences online at www.sellerssmithfh.com.
Newnan Times-Herald
Birth Announcements: October
Brandon and Jessica Bass announce the birth of a son, Colton John Bass, born Oct. 10, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Wayne Hall and Suzanne Ladd of Newnan. Paternal grandparents are John Bass and Shannon Hall of Newnan. Bennett. Alex Bennett and Angel Grace announce the birth...
Newnan Times-Herald
Deanne S. Butindaro
Deanne S. Butindaro, formerly of Newnan, Georgia, died peacefully on October 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a brave battle with cancer at the age of 75. Born in Newnan, Georgia on June 20, 1947, to J. Wilkins and Francine Smith, Deanne resided in Fort Myers, Florida but also followed the sunshine and family to both Mount Prospect, Illinois and Scottsdale, Arizona. Deanne is survived by her husband, Sal Butindaro, daughters and sons-in-law, Robyn and Michael Swerlyk Jr. and Stacy and Tom Dubinski, grandsons Michael Swerlyk III and Logan Swerlyk, grand pup, Jack Dubinski, brothers and sisters in law Gene and Jan Smith and Wilkins and Mercla Smith, and cherished nieces and nephew; Denisonde Sunderly, Tristine Benedict, and Mark Smith. Deanne is preceded in death by her parents, J. Wilkins and Francine Smith, and nephew, Jay Smith.
Newnan Times-Herald
Max Bass biography book signing on Nov. 5
In early 2021, a newly retired author and a local legend found each other, and a book was born. Richard Proctor, a published author and businessman, came home to Coweta County to retire in March 2021. He quickly reacquainted himself with Newnan including rejoining his old church, First Baptist Church in Newnan. At the church, he joined the Joshua Class, a Sunday school class for adults.
Newnan Times-Herald
Notes from a recovering road rager
I used to be the guy behind the wheel screaming at everyone else to speed up, but now I’m the one muttering for folks to slow down. But while I talk a big game about being cool behind the wheel, I remain “in recovery.”. Each morning, I take...
Newnan Times-Herald
Family-friendly ‘Dracula’ this weekend
Southern Arc Dance and the Newnan Cultural Arts Commission are presenting their annual production of “Dracula” at the Wadsworth Auditorium, 25 Jefferson St. in Newnan, this weekend. Two opportunities remain to see the family-friendly, professional dance/theatre love story: Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to come in costume. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for seniors and children ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at www.southernarcdance.org or by calling 770-683-3724.
Newnan Times-Herald
Northgate and East Coweta win their openers in Columbus
(Columbus, Ga) - After winning the super-regionals last week, there was very little time for Northgate and East Coweta to celebrate. It was back to business on Wednesday in Columbus as both teams embarked on one final push in the 2022 season for a state championship. After the opening ceremonies...
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta and Newnan conclude successful volleyball seasons
The 2022 volleyball season concluded for East Coweta and Newnan this past week. Both teams won region championships and made a deep run in the state playoffs. The Lady Cougars finished the season 32-10 and lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to North Forsyth last weekend. The set scores for Newnan were (25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 20-25, and 10-15).
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan Tour of Homes tickets available soon
Area residents can feed their holiday spirit and help some local charities at the Newnan Christmas Tour of Homes on Friday, Dec. 2, starting at 4 p.m. The McRitchie-Hollis Museum will serve as the headquarters for the tour. People can start the tour at the museum where they can also sample refreshments. The museum will be the only place to buy the $30 tickets that day.
Newnan Times-Herald
Lassetter honored for 16 years as commissioner
Coweta County honored Commissioner Tim Lassetter on Wednesday for his 16 years of service as commissioner to District 2. Lassetter will be retiring from his seat at the end of the year. He was honored in a ceremony at the Coweta County Fairgrounds, an event that featured numerous Coweta County commissioners, past and present, as well as family, friends and a variety of county and city officials.
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta and Evans undefeated going into the final week
The Coweta County Middle School Athletic League (CCMSAL) football season is down to the final week, and the schedule makers got things just right. While the four playoff spots are set, the final seeding will be determined in head-to-head matchups this Wednesday. Last week, the East Coweta Indians defeated Lee...
Newnan Times-Herald
Clothes Less Traveled opens 2023 grant process
Clothes Less Traveled, a nonprofit thrift store in Peachtree City, is preparing to open its two-step annual grant process. Since its founding in 1997, Clothes Less Traveled has been committed to reinvesting profits into the local community, awarding over $7.5 million dollars to more than 100 charities. These grants support a wide range of local causes including healthcare, food insecurity, animal protection, special education, foster care, conservation and more.
Newnan Times-Herald
Food and drinks to be sold at the Wadsworth
Food and drinks will now be allowed to be sold at the Wadsworth Auditorium following an affirmative vote of the Newnan City Council. Under the change, the venue will allow the sale of pre-packaged food items, such as chips, nuts and a variety of candies, as well as sodas, bottled water and certain alcoholic beverages.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan approves increase in bulk, brush fees
The Newnan City Council approved a change in the rate for brush and bulk collections for solid waste customers within the city. Customers will pay $9.26 per month in brush and bulk collections to cover operating expenses and future capital needs. This will be up from $6.54 per month. In...
