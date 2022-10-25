Read full article on original website
Digiday
Amazon’s ad business earned $9.5B last quarter, here’s how it’s pitching itself to advertisers
Amazon disclosed its Q3 earnings Thursday with its ads business generating $9.5 billion, contributing to an overall net sales total of $110.8 billion during the period. While it’s clear Amazon is primarily an e-commerce outfit (and that won’t change any time soon) the fact that media-related sales increased 25% year-on-year in the quarter illustrates its growing prominence there.
Insider video ad revenue grows from onsite, direct-sold deals
Insider’s video strategy shift to focus on longer form series seems to be paying off. Insider is making more money than last year from its videos on its website and is seeing particular growth from direct-sold video ads, where advertisers commit to spend a certain amount and buy ads across Insider’s owned & operated and other platforms like YouTube.
How publishers are winning the holiday commerce game with real-time analytics
Q4 earnings season is here, and for affiliate marketers, it’s an opportunity to capitalize on online holiday shopping and time-sensitive deals to generate as much income as possible. But with recession-squeezed consumers squarely focused on finding the best deals and major retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Wayfair kicking off the season even earlier this year in October, publishers are scrambling to optimize their commerce affiliate strategy.
Meta, Google earnings suggest RIP to the platform momentum narrative
Every momentum story must end. Judging by the latest earnings update from Google, Facebook et al it’s clear that the end is near for this blockbuster chapter of growth for digital advertising. Exceptions aside, it was another tough quarter for the largest online platforms. Here’s the rundown on those that were worst hit.
‘Google is really nailing us’: Publishers re-shift commerce strategies after platform releases flurry of algorithm updates
As always, Google can cause chaos for publishers depending on the digital behemoth’s whims. This autumn was a whirlwind for publishers as Google released not one but three algorithm changes over the course of a month that affected content rankings, specifically of product reviews. It’s another example of how the tech giant can cause disruption for publishers that have built businesses around trying to take advantage of its algorithm to reach people.
Google Chrome invests in OOH, digital ads to reach Formula 1 Racing fans as the sport grows in popularity
Google is promoting its Chrome browser with out-of-home and social ads to reach Formula 1 fans as the sport is becoming increasingly popular. During the United States Grand Prix Oct. 21 in Austin, TX, the brand advertised with signs at the airport and local concerts, and with Chrome-wrapped shuttle buses for attendees to take to the race. The tech giant put digital ads on social media with the Google Chrome branding, and had an on-site activation.
