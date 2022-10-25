ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
104.1 WIKY

Amazon slumps as tech selloff worsens

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s shares tumbled about 13% in premarket trading, with the online retailer coming close to losing its spot in the trillion-dollar company club, after forecasting holiday-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates. The dour outlook worsened this week’s tech selloff amid fears of a looming recession,...
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
Andrei Tapalaga

Man Became Richest Person in the World With $92 Quadrillion

The Pennsylvania PR executive’s account balance had swelled to not just a six or seven figure sum, but a ridiculous 17-figure sumYouTube/TomoNewsUS. A guy in America unexpectedly received $92 quadrillion, making him the richest person in the planet for a very brief period of time. When Chris Reynolds checked into his PayPal account in July 2013, he discovered that he had been mistakenly credited with an enormous sum of money.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy

Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
TheStreet

Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)

Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.

