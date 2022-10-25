Read full article on original website
Congo expells Rwandan ambassador in retaliation for alleged rebel support
Kinshasa (Reuters) – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has given Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga 48 hours to leave the country in retaliation for Rwanda’s alleged support of M23 rebels fighting in the Congo’s eastern provinces, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said on Saturday. (Reporting by Stanis Bujakera...
Brazil election officials brace for tense Sunday vote as Bolsonaro cries foul
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s electoral authorities are preparing for a competitive election on Sunday with a result that may be contested by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro if he loses to his leftist adversary, who has a narrow lead in recent opinion polls. Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE), led...
Ecuador Energy Minister Xavier Vera resigns amid corruption investigation
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s energy minister Xavier Vera resigned on Friday amid an investigation into accusations he arranged jobs at state oil company Petroecuador in exchange for bribes. “I’m taking a step to the side with the sole purpose of being able to concentrate entirely on defending the...
Bolsonaro, Lula trade blows in bruising final Brazil election debate
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist election rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, traded barbs late on Friday in their final televised debate ahead of Sunday’s tense runoff vote. Polls suggest Lula is the slight favorite to come back for...
South Korea’s Yoon declares national mourning period over stampede – Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday declared national mourning period over a stampede during Halloween festivities, saying it was so miserable to see such a disaster happening in the heart of Seoul, the Yonhap news agency reported. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by William...
U.S., allies slam Russia for wasting U.N. Security Council time
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States and allies slammed Russia on Thursday for wasting the time of the U.N. Security Council and spreading conspiracies by again raising its accusation that the United States has “military biological programs” in Ukraine. “How much more of this nonsense do...
Swedish PM says Sweden committed to NATO deal with Turkey
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden is fully committed to meeting the terms of a tripartite deal struck in Madrid aimed at overcoming Turkey’s objections to Stockholm’s bid to join the NATO alliance along with Finland, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday. “We have to do our part...
Canada’s Trudeau says clear action plan needed to address Haiti crisis
WINNIPEG (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said a clear plan of action was needed before any mission to help Haiti goes forward, a day after his government sent a delegation to assess the humanitarian and security crisis in the Caribbean nation. “I’m so pleased that...
Somalia's leader says at least 100 killed in Saturday attack
Somalia's president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday's two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise
South Korea has not supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine, president says -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Seoul has not provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a decision will destroy their bilateral relations. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Israel election polls predict Netanyahu just shy of victory
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Polls on Friday predicted Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would come within a single seat of an outright majority in his quest to return to power in next week’s election, the fifth in less than four years. Netanyahu, on trial for corruption charges...
Russia is weaponizing food with halt of Black Sea grain exports – Blinken
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia’s halting of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative grain deal is weaponizing food by exacerbating humanitarian crises, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday. “Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement...
Germany summoned Iranian ambassador in reciprocal move – foreign ministry
(Reuters) – Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador for talks on Thursday in a reciprocal move, Germany’s foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing on Friday. Iran had summoned Germany’s ambassador to accuse Berlin of interfering in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs, amid widespread protests following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in custody.
France’s Macron agreed with new British PM Sunak to deepen ties – Elysee
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak discussed the issue of clandestine migration across the English Channel in their first telephone conversation since Sunak took office, the British government said. The two leaders also agreed to meet in person next year,...
Czech protesters call for new government, direct gas talks with Russia
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Thousands of Czechs protested in Prague on Friday, demanding the centre-right government step down to allow an early election and calling for talks with Russia on gas supplies ahead of winter. The demonstration on a national holiday in Prague’s main square was the third organised by...
Biden to travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for November summits -White House
(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 climate summit on Nov. 11, the White House said on Friday. Biden will then travel to Cambodia from Nov. 12-13 to participate in the annual U.S.-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit, the White House said in a statement. After that, Biden will visit Indonesia Nov. 13-16 to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit, it added.
Explainer-Israel ballot: round five in Netanyahu’s fight for survival
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – On Nov. 1 Israel holds an unprecedented fifth election in less than four years with former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vying for a comeback. Caught in an election cycle since 2019, the same year in which Netanyahu was indicted for corruption on charges he denies, voters hope to break the deadlock between the most dominant politician of his generation and his many rivals.
Biden offers condolences after deadly stampede in South Korea
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden offered his deepest condolences after at least 149 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in South Korea, calling the incident tragic. “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul....
Russia says Ukraine hands over 50 prisoners of war
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine handed over 50 prisoners of war after talks. Earlier on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region – one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its territory last month – also said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place.
Italy’s Meloni tells Germany’s Scholz measures to cut energy prices are urgently needed
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome’s government said in a statement. “Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at...
