North West just revealed one of Kim’s minimalist chic kitchen gadgets on TikTok — and it’s on sale on Amazon

By Ellie Conley
intheknow.com
 2 days ago
realitytitbit.com

North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim

North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
HollywoodLife

These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Is So Grown Up In D&G Platforms Going ‘Sight Seeing’ With Kim Kardashian In Milan

North West may be young, but she already has incredible style! The nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off a fashionable outfit that included a black blazer, baggy black pants, and black Dolce & Gabbana platforms, as she posed for photos in Milan, Italy while sightseeing with her mom. She also had long braids in her hair as she posed for awesome photos that were posted to Kim’s Instagram page on Oct. 1.
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Makeup Brands For Women Over 50

While aging is both an inevitable and beautiful thing, one great way to highlight your features over 50 is revamping your beauty routine, and the tools you use. We checked in with a professional makeup artist and expert for her favorite affordable and quality brands, tools and products— including contour sticks, lipsticks, eyeshadows and more— to use on mature skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder, and find which brands and products can best highlight your skin (after all hitting the big 5-0 is an accomplishment to celebrate!)

