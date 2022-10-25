Read full article on original website
Volkswagen Q3 earnings weighed down by cost of Porsche listing, Argo AI
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen reported earnings of 4.3 billion euros ($4.29 billion) in the third quarter with revenue of 70.7 billion euros and a 6% margin, weighed down by the suspension of activities in Russia and the cost of listing Porsche AG. It also suffered a €1.9 billion non-cash...
Air Canada quarterly revenue more than doubles on strong travel demand
(Reuters) – Air Canada said on Friday its quarterly revenue more than doubled as it flew more people helped by strong summer travel demand, but the carrier faces operational headaches and high jet fuel prices. Canada’s largest carrier posted a revenue of C$5.32 billion in the third quarter, compared...
Caixabank’s Q3 net profit rises 19% on lending and insurance
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Caixabank on Friday said that its net profit in the third quarter rose 18.8% against a year ago thanks to an increase in lending income, fees and higher earnings from its insurance business. The country’s biggest lender by domestic assets reported a net profit...
Glencore cuts zinc output guidance after production drops 18% in nine months
LONDON (Reuters) – Glencore produced 18% less zinc in the first nine months compared with the same period a year before, the company said on Friday as it trimmed its full-year output forecast by 6% due to knock-on effects of the Ukraine war. The forecast reduction was due to...
Pioneer Natural Resources third-quarter profit surges
(Reuters) – U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co on Thursday posted an 89.9% jump in third-quarter profit as crude prices hovered near multi-year highs following sanctions on Russia, a leading producer of oil and gas. Net income attributable to common stockholders stood at $1.98 billion, or $7.93 a...
Imperial Oil quarterly profit more than doubles amid tighter energy supply
(Reuters) – Imperial Oil Ltd reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Friday, on the back of higher energy prices amid tighter global supplies. Oil companies are posting record profits amid higher prices and tight supplies on output cut decisions that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as market disruption from the war in Ukraine.
German economy posts unexpected Q3 growth
BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy grew unexpectedly in the third quarter, data showed on Friday, as Europe’s largest economy staved off the threat of recession for now despite high inflation and concerns over energy supply. Gross domestic product increased by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter in...
Global oil giants rake in massive profits in third quarter
(Reuters) – Global oil-and-gas giants including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Equinor posted huge profits in the third quarter, benefiting from surging energy costs that have boosted inflation around the world and hit consumers hard. Oil companies booked billions of dollars in profits as prices for crude, natural gas and...
Volkswagen: Supply chain problems now the rule, not exception
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s chief executive warned on Friday that supply chain problems were now the rule and not the exception, with the carmaker sitting on 150,000 unfinished vehicles because of lacking parts. Volkswagen has set up a separate unit to evaluate threats to supply security, gathering data...
Pioneer Natural Resources to increase return targets for oil wells
(Reuters) – U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost productivity levels. The company will run about 24 to 26 drilling rigs, up from between 22 and 24 this year, and up...
Shanghai food supplier’s books reveal big profits under COVID lockdown
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The profitability surge of a Shanghai food supplier seeking a Hong Kong listing, disclosed in an exchange filing, gives a rare peep under the hood into a cohort of Chinese companies that have benefited from President Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy. Pang Pang Xiang (China) Company...
Fed pivot not on horizon even as over-tightening risks loom- strategists
(Reuters) – There is a greater chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates too far and tipping the economy into a recession, strategists and fund managers told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF). “The biggest risk is that the Fed overdoes it since inflation tends to react...
Bed Bath & Beyond reviewing possible data breach
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Friday a third party had this month improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by accessing the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees. The big-box retailer said it was reviewing the data that was...
U.S. rail watchdog orders top carriers to report service metrics for 6 more months
(Reuters) – The U.S. rail regulator has asked the country’s biggest freight carriers to continue reporting crucial service metrics for six more months, following its initial order aimed at fixing congestion, downtime and delays reported earlier this year. The Surface Transportation Board (STB) in April held a public...
Ryanair’s handling services call off strikes at 22 Spanish airports
MADRID (Reuters) – Workers at Azul Handling, the ground handling company servicing Ryanair in 22 Spanish airports, called off a plan to hold several 24-hour strikes between Oct. 28 and Jan. 8 to demand better working conditions, union USO said on Friday. USO said minimum services set by the...
ECB reaffirms rate hike plans even as recession looms large
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers stood firmly behind plans to keep raising interest rates even at a cost to economic growth, as data on Friday showed rising inflationary pressures. The ECB doubled its deposit rate to 1.5% on Thursday and promised more tightening in the months to...
U.S. pending home sales tumble in September
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes fell for a fourth straight month in September as the housing market continued to buckle under the strain of higher mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed...
Take Five: It’s rate-hike central
LONDON (Reuters) – It’s rate-hike central with monetary policy meetings in the United States, Britain, Australia and Norway in the week ahead. Any signs that the pace of aggressive tightening among big developed economies could slow is key. That also puts the spotlight on the October U.S. jobs report and euro area inflation data. In emerging markets, all eyes are on the second round of Brazil’s election.
EMA panel lists heavy menstrual bleeding as side effect of Moderna, Pfizer shots
(Reuters) – A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding heavy menstrual bleeding as a side effect of Pfizer Inc/BioNtech’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Global equity funds receive inflows for first time in 10 weeks
(Reuters) – Global equity funds attracted money inflows in the week ended Oct. 26, bolstered by expectations the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of rate hikes to counter the economic slowdown. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought a net $7.8 billion worth of global equity funds in...
