Black Friday earbuds deals 2022: all the discounts we expect in November

Black Friday earbuds deals will hit the shelves next month, so if you're on the hunt for some new ear candy, it's well worth getting acquainted with the models and discounts we're expecting to see in November. Whether you need a new pair for everyday use, or you're keen to kit out your console with some stealthy headphones, there's a massive range of styles and price points on the shelves right now. To streamline your search, then, we're rounding up all the models you should be watching out for, and predicting the kinds of prices we might be seeing this year.

We've been tracking all the best gaming earbuds for years now, so we know what you need to look for in a set. Whether you're after something budget friendly to see you through or you're investing in a premium model for high quality audio, there's something for everyone up for grabs.

We're expecting the biggest Black Friday earbuds deals to hit older models with previous top spots on the market (the Sony WF-1000XM3s, Bose QuietComfort IIs, and AirPods second generation being the main players). However, it's likely we'll also see early savings on newer models if you're after something a little more powerful as well. If you're after Black Friday gaming deals that land slightly outside the box, these wireless earbuds are well worth a look.

When will Black Friday earbuds deals begin?

Black Friday earbuds deals are due to kick off on November 25, but we see retailers launching their sales earlier and earlier every year. That means you'll see discounts landing all the way up to the main event, but the majority of the heavy hitters will open fire from the start of Thanksgiving week (as we've learned from previous years).

Where to find the best Black Friday earbuds deals

We'll be bringing you all the best Black Friday earbuds deals right here, but if you're keen on crawling the web yourself we'd recommend heading to these retailers first.

US:

Amazon: often offers record low prices and speedy shipping

Best Buy: regularly price matches Amazon with extra bundles

B&H Photo: sometimes beats others for record low prices

Samsung: regular discounts on Galaxy Buds

Newegg: best for refurbished models

Walmart: best for budget brands and Amazon price matches

UK:

Amazon: massive selection of large and small brands

Currys: regular savings and bundle options included

John Lewis: smaller range but excellent guarantees

Laptops Direct: often the cheapest but watch for delivery fees

Very: often price matches Amazon with longer lasting stock

What to expect from Black Friday earbuds deals 2022

We've narrowed this year's potential Black Friday earbuds deals down to a few models we expect will see the most valuable discounts this holiday season. From the latest and greatest releases to classic oldies with particularly high value price tags, these are the buds we'd recommend watching closest.

(Image credit: Future)

We'll kick things off with the Sony WF-1000XM4s, the current industry leader. These buds sit at the top of the food chain, with some of the best noise cancellation on the market and a whole host of smart features. The $279.99 / £250 buds haven't been shy of a discount since their release last year either. We saw prices drop to $218 / £199 in previous Black Friday earbuds deals, and while we haven't quite seen a return to this cost in the US, the UK has enjoyed further price cuts down to £169 since then as well. That gives us hope for a few extra pennies in the pocket come November - we're hoping for a $199 / £159 sale price during the height of this year's offers.

If you're after something a little cheaper, though, we'd recommend checking out the previous generation. The Sony WF-1000XM3s still hold a solid position on the market, but their age means you can often score a particularly low price. These buds have been available for around $130 / £160 for the last few months, with record lows of $97 / £98 on the books. We would expect a return of such prices in this year's holiday sales, as they've only recently appeared for the first time.

(Image credit: Future)

Looking for something cheaper still? We'd recommend looking out for the Jabra Elite 3. The $79.99 / £79.99 buds have just celebrated their first birthday, which means their already affordable price tag is ripe for dropping in November's Black Friday earbuds deals. We've already seen those costs dip to around $50 / £50, which we would expect to see again come November.

If you're after a real investment, but don't get on with Sony, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 buds should be your next port of call. These are slightly cheaper than the XM4s at MSRP, but have seen similar discounts since their release in April - down to $230 / £209 at their lowest this year. We would expect to see a little extra cash off here, if Sennheiser is to compete with Sony, potentially down at $219 / £199.

Then, of course, we have Black Friday AirPods deals . We're expanding further on our predictions in our full guide to these popular sales, but based on previous offers we're expecting the second generation buds to fall at $89.99 / £89, the AirPods 3 to hit $149.99 / £135, and the new AirPods Pro at $199-$219 / £219.

Watchlist:

Sony WF-1000XM4 | Predicted Price: $279.99 / £250 $199 / £159

$279.99 / £250 Sony WF-1000XM3 | Predicted Price: $130 / £160 $97 / £98

$130 / £160 Jabra Elite 3 | Predicted Price: $79.99 / £79.99 $50 / £50

$79.99 / £79.99 Sennheiser Momentum TW 3 | Predicted Price: $249 / £219 $219 / £199

$249 / £219 AirPods Second Gen | Predicted Price: $159 / £159 $89 / £89

$159 / £159 AirPods 3 | Predicted Price: $169 / £169 $149 / £135

$169 / £169 AirPods Pro 2 | Predicted Price: $249 / £249 $209 / £219

Of course, if you're after something to compliment your gaming setup, check out everything we expect to see from Black Friday gaming headset deals . Or, for more tech, take a look at the Black Friday iPad deals and Black Friday laptop deals we expect to see this year.