Carrollton, OH

WTRF- 7News

WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
BELLAIRE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Aaron Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022. Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks. He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy. He had...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Heather Irene Joki, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
NORTH JACKSON, OH

