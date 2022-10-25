Read full article on original website
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
Aaron Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Aaron Rogers, 29, departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022. Aaron was born September 6, 1993 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Aaron Rogers, Jr. and Lawanda Annette Banks. He was a high school graduate and had been employed by Vallourec Tube-Alloy. He had...
Heather Irene Joki, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
2 die in Akron house fire Tuesday
A man and woman died Tuesday in a fire in Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.
Ohio man sentenced for killing Bald Eagle
A 79-year-old Dover man who previously pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a bald eagle on his property was sentenced Monday.
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
Officials release ID of 16-year-old Akron shooting victim
AKRON, Ohio — Summit County officials have released the name of a 16-year-old male who died after being shot multiple times during an fight on a street in the Highland Square neighborhood. Jamarian Coffey, 16, was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on...
Body with gunshot wounds found on railroad tracks in Warren
There's a large police presence after a body was found near the intersection of North Street and North Park Avenue in Warren.
Governor Justice brings message to Marshall County: “Don’t vote for Amendment Two”
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice walked into a Moundsville courtroom with Babydog, but he quickly launched into Amendment Two, calling it “toxic.” He said state senate leaders claimed the car tax could be eliminated, just to fool the voters. They deceived you. They basically hid what they were doing. They don’t care about […]
