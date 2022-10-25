Read full article on original website
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB): Time to Buy?
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company...
Canadian National (CNI) Stock Up 3.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Canadian National Railway Company CNI stock has gained 3.4% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 25. The uptick can be attributed to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance. Quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share (C$2.13) outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 and improved 34.7% year over year. Quarterly...
Earnings Preview: Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
KLA's (KLAC) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1
KLA Corporation KLAC reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share of $7.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.5%. The figure was up 52.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level year over year and 21.5%, sequentially. Revenues increased 30.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level and 9.6% from the...
Integra's (IART) Q3 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Declines
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents for the third quarter of 2022, flat year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like structural optimization charges, acquisition, divestiture and integration-related...
First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
First Financial Northwest (FFNW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.38%. A...
Guardant Health (GH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Guardant Health (GH) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Meta Sinks After Dismal Q3 Earnings: ETFs in Focus
After the closing bell on Oct 27, Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms META reported dismal third-quarter 2022 results, wherein it missed revenue and earnings estimates. The social media giant reported its second consecutive quarterly drop in revenues and provided a gloomy forecast given the broader fallout in digital advertisement.
Why German American Bancorp (GABC) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider German American Bancorp (GABC). This company, which is in the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Allegion (ALLE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Allegion plc ALLE reported better-than-expected results for third-quarter 2022. ALLE’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and sales beat the same by 4.7%. Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review were $1.64 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. The bottom line increased 5.1% from...
Shopify Stock Earnings: The Good and the Bad
In this video, I will be going over Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) third-quarter earnings report and will explain the good, the bad, and what to look out for in the coming quarters. Management sees 2022 as a transition year. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click...
APi (APG) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
The market expects APi (APG) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.23%. A...
The 5 Most Exciting Stocks for 2023
(1:00) - Can You Find Strong Value Stocks In Banking?. (19:00) - Episode Roundup: BAC, USB, JPM, PNC, KEY. Welcome to Episode #303 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.
Why ServiceNow Stock Popped Today
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares were surging after the cloud software company delivered better-than-expected results on the bottom line in its third-quarter earnings report. As a result, the stock was up 12.7% as of 12:10 p.m. ET. So what. ServiceNow, an enterprise software company that helps businesses create intelligent and automated...
BorgWarner (BWA) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
BorgWarner Inc. BWA reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for third-quarter 2022, up from 80 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. Higher-than-anticipated revenues across Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments resulted in the outperformance. The automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $4,060 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,977 million. The top line, however, also moved up 18.8% year over year.
Here's Why Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
