Legendary coach Philip Haywood injured on sideline
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a scary moment for the Belfry faithful in Paintsville on Friday. During the Pirates’ road football game at Johnson Central, legendary Belfry head coach Philip Haywood was injured during a special teams play. Two players who were blocking during a punt return ran...
Bulldogs fall to Panthers 52-7
Once Pikeville got going, the Panthers didn’t stop until the regular season district title was theirs as they walked away with a 52-7 win over Hazard in a big district game. The Panthers earned the No. 1 seed heading into the district playoffs after the win. The win also moved the Panthers into the No. 1 spot in the KHSAA Class A RPI rankings. It was Pikeville’s final regular season game.
wymt.com
Scores from Week 11 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school regular season has come to an end and here’s how our mountain teams fared in their regular season finales. Pike Central vs. Paintsville (not played reportedly due to lack of officials)
wymt.com
‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
kentuckytoday.com
Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
wymt.com
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After being the first Eastern Kentucky native to win ‘American Idol’, Noah Thompson is now up for another big honor. The Louisa native is in the running with 7 others for a People’s Choice Award. The category is Competition Contestant of 2022...
After years of red tape and delays, first racing event held at Mingo drag strip
A decade after successfully besting what some officials described as being an inordinate number of roadblocks wrapped in layers of red tape, the first long-awaited racing event at the mountaintop drag strip near Myrtle in Mingo County was finally held Oct. 22. Citing it was more befitting because of it...
WSAZ
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
harlanenterprise.net
County approves bid on truck
During the regular meeting for October, the Harlan County Fiscal Court accepted a bid from an Ohio company for a Mack truck the court had put up for bid. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the magistrates up to speed on the specifics of the process. “The auction ended on...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck
ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
spectrumnews1.com
‘Our new normal’: After flood disaster, Letcher County family starts over with new home
NEON, Ky. — Philip Fleming remembered the sound of the creek surging up under the home in Neon that used to belong to his grandparents—the one he spent almost two years fixing up. “I’d never seen water move that fast,” he recalled. “It was like it had pressure...
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
wymt.com
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
q95fm.net
Recalls Announced For Multiple Food Brands
Now, a couple of updates from the Floyd County Health Department:. -Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., a Xenia, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
wymt.com
Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle told WYMT his office responded to the scene of a school bus crash. It happened early Thursday morning in the Lotts Creek community. We’re told the bus driver was taken to a hospital. We do not know his current condition....
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested On Forgery And Theft Charges
A man out of Pike County was recently arrested after a woman reported that her checkbook had been stolen and then used to purchase auto parts. The woman called Pikeville Police to inform them that her checkbook had been stolen from her mailbox, and then used at auto parts stores in both Pikeville and Coal Run.
wymt.com
Traffic stop in Bell County leaves two men in jail on drug charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are in jail facing charges after a deputy noticed one of them not wearing a seatbelt during a traffic stop. On Wednesday night, Bell County sheriff’s deputies were conducting a checkpoint on Highway 217. Police stopped one of the cars coming through...
wklw.com
Man Co Man Charged after Biting Sheriff’s Deputy
A Martin Co man was arrested on Tuesday after attacking a Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the Martin Co Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy went to a residence on Bowen Lane in Inez, to serve an arrest warrant on 47 year-old Christopher Marcum for not showing up to court on a drug charge. The Deputy found Marcum hiding under a blanket and the Deputy attempted to place Marcum under arrest, but he refused and allegedly bit the Deputy on the arm, then kicked him in the leg. The Deputy would eventually getr Marcum under control. Christopher Marcum was charged with assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, as well as the meth possession charge. Marcum was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
