ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.

ESTILL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO