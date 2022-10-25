ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

wymt.com

Legendary coach Philip Haywood injured on sideline

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a scary moment for the Belfry faithful in Paintsville on Friday. During the Pirates’ road football game at Johnson Central, legendary Belfry head coach Philip Haywood was injured during a special teams play. Two players who were blocking during a punt return ran...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
The Hazard Herald

Bulldogs fall to Panthers 52-7

Once Pikeville got going, the Panthers didn’t stop until the regular season district title was theirs as they walked away with a 52-7 win over Hazard in a big district game. The Panthers earned the No. 1 seed heading into the district playoffs after the win. The win also moved the Panthers into the No. 1 spot in the KHSAA Class A RPI rankings. It was Pikeville’s final regular season game.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Scores from Week 11 of mountain high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school regular season has come to an end and here’s how our mountain teams fared in their regular season finales. Pike Central vs. Paintsville (not played reportedly due to lack of officials)
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
PIKEVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
PIKEVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

County approves bid on truck

During the regular meeting for October, the Harlan County Fiscal Court accepted a bid from an Ohio company for a Mack truck the court had put up for bid. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the magistrates up to speed on the specifics of the process. “The auction ended on...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck

ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Recalls Announced For Multiple Food Brands

Now, a couple of updates from the Floyd County Health Department:. -Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., a Xenia, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Arrested On Forgery And Theft Charges

A man out of Pike County was recently arrested after a woman reported that her checkbook had been stolen and then used to purchase auto parts. The woman called Pikeville Police to inform them that her checkbook had been stolen from her mailbox, and then used at auto parts stores in both Pikeville and Coal Run.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Man Co Man Charged after Biting Sheriff’s Deputy

A Martin Co man was arrested on Tuesday after attacking a Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the Martin Co Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy went to a residence on Bowen Lane in Inez, to serve an arrest warrant on 47 year-old Christopher Marcum for not showing up to court on a drug charge. The Deputy found Marcum hiding under a blanket and the Deputy attempted to place Marcum under arrest, but he refused and allegedly bit the Deputy on the arm, then kicked him in the leg. The Deputy would eventually getr Marcum under control. Christopher Marcum was charged with assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, as well as the meth possession charge. Marcum was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
INEZ, KY

