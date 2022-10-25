Read full article on original website
Scotty McCreery, Wife Gabi Take New Baby Home: ‘Welcome Home, Avery!’
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have officially brought their first child, Merrick Avery, home. The couple shared a photo on social media on Wednesday (Oct. 26) showing the new family of three looking happy after finally returning from the hospital. In the photo, the singer and his family stands...
Chase Bryant Marries Selena Weber: ‘Greatest Woman I’ve Ever Known’
Chase Bryant and Selena Weber are officially married. According to People Country, the pair tied the knot Saturday, Oct. 22 in a hilltop ceremony in Round Mountain, Texas, with breathtaking views of the Texas Hill Country. "I’m a lucky man," Bryant tells fans on social media, calling his wedding day...
Leslie Jordan Wanted to Be Remembered for Being Kind, ‘Like a Dolly Parton’
Leslie Jordan accomplished a lot over the course of his life — a prolific actor whose career dated back to the mid-1990s, he was also a writer and singer who also worked to support causes including the fight against the AIDS crisis — but ultimately, he wanted to be remembered for being kind.
Shania Twain Announces Massive 2023 ‘Queen of Me’ Tour
Shania Twain has announced nearly 50 dates for her 2023 Queen of Me Tour. The international tour will begin in April and take her to Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom before wrapping in late September. The tour gets its name from Twain's upcoming Queen of Me album,...
Remember When Kane Brown Was on ‘The X Factor’?
It nearly feels like a lifetime has passed since Kane Brown announced he'd "probably go clubbin'" to celebrate a successful audition for the U.S. version of Simon Cowell's music competition show, The X Factor. The singer tried out for the reality TV series on )ct. 27, 2013. And while Brown...
Alan Jackson Will Receive CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 CMA Awards
Alan Jackson will be the focus of a special all-star tribute at the 2022 CMA Awards. The Country Music Hall of Famer is set to receive the CMA's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Only seven other artists have earned the honor since it first went to Willie Nelson in 2012....
Dolly Parton: ‘I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again’
Dolly Parton indicates that she has quietly retired from touring. The country music icon played just a handful of stages in 2022 and has nothing confirmed for 2023. During a recent interview, she said fans can expect a few special shows, "now and then." "I do not think I will...
Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
Jake Owen’s ‘Up There Down Here’ Is a Gratitude-Filled Ode to His Better Half [Listen]
Jake Owen's newest submission to country radio is a breezy, mid-tempo love song that puts the woman he loves on a pedestal: In fact, he thinks she just might be an angel. In "Up There Down Here," the singer tips his hat to the partner who brings a little bit of heaven into his everyday life. Although he's got his flaws, he's got enough clarity to know how lucky he is: In fact, the song's lyrics speak so highly of his love interest that they border on gospel-influenced reverence.
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
