Lake Charles, LA

KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
CNET

Thanksgiving Store Hours: Which Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving This Year?

With Black Friday just a matter of weeks away, attention is already turning to the various sales stores will be running as well as Black Friday and Thanksgiving store opening hours. Though Black Friday itself will see some extended opening hours, in recent years several major retailers have taken to closing up shop on Thanksgiving to give employees chance to spend time with their loved ones. For those still wanting to shop, we've got the skinny on all of the stores closed on Thanksgiving to help you avoid disappointment.
THV11

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

