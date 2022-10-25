Read full article on original website
Gov. Reynolds Signs Orders Extending Harvest Proclamation And Loosening Restrictions On Fuel Transport
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed two proclamations today (Friday) extending the state’s harvest proclamation and addressing potential fuel supply issues. The state’s harvest proclamation, which loosens restrictions on the transport of corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer, and manure, was set to expire at the end of October, but the proclamation extends the order through Nov. 27. The second proclamation allows vehicles transporting motor fuels, ethanol, biodiesel, aviation gas, and jet fuel to also be overweight without a permit and suspends regulatory provisions concerning hours of service for crews and drivers hauling fuel. Increasing demand combined with long waits at product terminals has disrupted timely access to these fuels. Both proclamations apply to loads transported on all highways within Iowa but exclude the interstate system. Drivers must still comply with all posted limits on roads and bridges. The proclamations’ texts can be found below.
Reynolds, Feenstra, And Other Republican Candidates Stop In Carroll In Final Push Before Midterm Election
Pictured (L-R)–IA Senator Jason Schultz, GOP Treasurer Nominee Roby Smith; 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra; IA Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg; Gov. Kim Reynolds; GOP AG Nominee Brenna Bird; IA Rep. Brian Best; and Carroll County GOP Chair/IA Senator Craig Williams. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, District 4 Congressman Randy Feenstra,...
Iowa Assistant AG Appointed to Iowa Court Of Appeals
An assistant attorney general from the Iowa Department of Justice has been appointed as a judge on the Iowa Court of Appeals. Yesterday (Wednesday), Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tyler Buller of Johnston would fill the vacancy created by Judge David May’s appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says, “Tyler is extremely talented and has done a tremendous job since coming to our office in 2012. He brings to the court a strong background in criminal appellate and prosecution work. He has advised and trained local prosecutors and served the judicial system on many committees and task forces. His devotion to public service will serve the court well.” Buller earned his undergraduate degree from Drake University and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.
