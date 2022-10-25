Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed two proclamations today (Friday) extending the state’s harvest proclamation and addressing potential fuel supply issues. The state’s harvest proclamation, which loosens restrictions on the transport of corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer, and manure, was set to expire at the end of October, but the proclamation extends the order through Nov. 27. The second proclamation allows vehicles transporting motor fuels, ethanol, biodiesel, aviation gas, and jet fuel to also be overweight without a permit and suspends regulatory provisions concerning hours of service for crews and drivers hauling fuel. Increasing demand combined with long waits at product terminals has disrupted timely access to these fuels. Both proclamations apply to loads transported on all highways within Iowa but exclude the interstate system. Drivers must still comply with all posted limits on roads and bridges. The proclamations’ texts can be found below.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO