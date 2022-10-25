Clovis Police to host events to raise money for Christmas event

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released the details for how members of the community can help raise money for its annual Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event.

According to a news release from the department, local law enforcement will conduct various fundraisers and will be accepting donations for the upcoming event. Officials said the Dollars for Donuts fundraiser will be hosted at Daylight Donuts, located at 2201 N Prince, at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 10, with all the proceeds going to the event.

Officials said that cash and check donations for the event will also be accepted. According to the release, individuals are asked to drop donations by the Records Office at the Police Department, located at 300 N Connelly. Officials said donations should be in a sealed enveloped marked with Cops & Kids 2022 and checks need to be made out to “The Fraternal Order of Police,” or “FOP.”

“These fundraisers allow us to give some children a happy Christmas and we appreciate you allowing us the opportunity to take these kids out and let them choose their own Christmas,” the release reads. “It is truly a blessing for many of these kids.”

Officials said more information will be released soon on when individuals can pick up their registration for the event.