Albany County, NY

Capital Region drop-off locations for National Drug Take Back Day

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJqXI_0im4EnYt00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. This national day is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and provides residents with a way to safely dispose of their unused medication.

DEA said this is a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers in 2019.

In 2021, DEA and its partners collected about 1.6 million pounds of unwanted and unused drugs during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events. The events are held every April and October.

Here’s where you can drop off your unused and unwanted medication in the Capital Region between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Albany County

  • Albany Police Department, 165 Henry Johnson Boulevard
  • Colonie Police Department, 312 Wolf Road, Latham
  • Watervliet Police Department, 2 15th Street
  • Elm Avenue Park, 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar
  • Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Avenue
  • Albany County Sheriff’s Office, 58 Verda Ave, Voorheesville
Saratoga County

  • New York State Police, 5 Municipal Plaza, Clifton Park
  • Ballston Spa Police Department, 30 Bath Street
  • CVS, 12 South Central Avenue, Mechanicville
  • Saratoga Springs Police Department, on Maple Avenue behind City Hall at 474 Broadway
  • Moreau Emergency Squad, 1583 Route 9
  • Clifton Park and Halfmoon Emergency Squad, 15 Crossing Boulevard

Schenectady County

  • Niskayuna Town Hall, 1 Niskayuna Circle
  • Schenectady Police Department, 531 Liberty Street
  • Rotterdam Police Department, 101 Princetown Road
  • Scotia Police Department, 4 North Ten Broeck Street
  • Glenville Police Department, 18 Glenridge Road, Schenectady
  • Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, 130 Princetown Plaza, Schenectady
Rensselaer County

  • Troy Police Department, 55 State Street
  • East Greenbush Police Department, 225 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer
  • North Greenbush Police Department, 133 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy
  • Rensselaer Fire Department, North End Fire House, 2 Saint Francis Place
  • West Sand Lake Fire Department, 3697 Route 43
  • Hoosick Falls Police Department, 24 Main Street

Columbia County

  • Hudson Police Department, 701a Union Street
  • Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Industrial Tract, Hudson
  • Chatham Police Department, 77 Main Street

Greene County

  • Cairo Police Department, 223 Main Street
  • Windham Police Department, 317 Route 296, Hensonville
Montgomery County

  • Amsterdam Police Department, 1 Guy Park Avenue
  • Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Clark Drive, Fultonville

Warren County

  • Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 1400 Route 9, Lake George

Washington County

  • Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 399 Broadway, Fort Edward
Bennington County

  • Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive, Bennington
  • Bennington Police Department, 118 South Street

Berkshire County

  • Pittsfield Police Department, 39 Allen Street
  • Cheshire Police Department, 90 Church Street

The drop-off locations will not accept liquids, needles or radioactive materials. You can find more drop-off locations across the state on the National Drug Take Back Day website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

