Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
lptv.org
Blackduck Woman Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash north of Bemidji early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV, driven by 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove of Blackduck, was northbound on Highway 89 about 15 miles northwest of Bemidji at Ness Road NW. Oakgrove lost control of her vehicle just after 12 a.m., and it rolled into the ditch.
trfradio.com
3 Injured, Alcohol Involved in Single Vehicle Crash
Three people were injured in an alcohol related single vehicle accident overnight in Beltrami County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larissa Anne Oakgrove, 30, of Blackduck was injured when the northbound 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving rolled into the ditch on Highway 89. Authorities say she lost control at Ness Road in Northwest Bemidji.
Police: Drunk-driver crashed while pulling boat on a trailer
A drunk-driver from the Twin Cities crashed a pickup while hauling a boat and trailer in northern Minnesota on Friday. The crash happened in Akeley Township, Hubbard County, around 7:30 p.m. with police arriving to find a 2003 Chevy pickup in a ditch "with severe damage." Opposite the ditch was...
fox9.com
After losing 12-year-old son in hunting accident, Minnesota family urges others to be cautious
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul family is making a plea to other Minnesota families after losing their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident in rural Cass County. Two weeks after 12-year-old Jeremy Her died, his parents Blia Xiong and Thai Her, are still in disbelief. FOX 9 spoke with them through a translator at the Hmong 18 Council.
KNOX News Radio
3 hurt, 1 seriously, in Beltrami Co. rollover
Three people were injured – one seriously — in a one-vehicle rollover early today (Thu) in Beltrami County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened shortly after midnight on Highway 89 northwest of Bemidji. A northbound SUV lost control and rolled into a ditch. A passenger, 50-year-old...
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
lptv.org
The Smokestack in Brainerd Holds Barbecuing Classes
For the month of October, The Smokestack BBQ Supply Store in Brainerd has done something special by bringing in a local barbecue pro to teach classes on how to barbecue like a boss. David Ellis of Machete Boys BBQ was brought in to demonstrate his work and to show different...
lakesarearadio.net
Section 8A XC: Perham Teams Continue Section Dominance; Hawley Girls and Park Rapids Boys finish in second place
BAGLEY, MN (KDLM) – Watch out, St. Olaf. The Perham Yellowjackets cross-country teams are back. The Perham Yellowjackets cross country teams turned in another dominating performance at the 8A section meet, advancing to the State Meet next weekend. Make it 19 consecutive State Meet appearances for the Yellowjacket boys,...
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Sheriff’s Office Warning of Social Security Scam
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is warning Lakes Area residents of a Social Security scam. Recent reports indicate that criminals are trying to trick people into sharing personal and financial information over the phone or through deceptive text and email messages that lure recipients to a fake Social Security website. Criminals falsely advise recipients to apply to receive Social Security benefits or extra money, such as a cost-of-living adjustment, or to set up an online account. The message may also provide fake contact information for the Social Security Administration.
kvrr.com
Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota
PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
lakesarearadio.net
Section 6A Cross Country: Staples-Motley defends Section Titles, WDC and Bertha-Hewitt finish as runners-up
STAPLES (KDLM) – The Staples-Motley Cardinals successfully defended both of their Section 6A Section championships with both the Boys and Girls take taking first place at the Vintage Golf Course on Friday afternoon. The defending Class A girls state champion Cardinals were without their #1 runner junior Kyanna Burton,...
lakesarearadio.net
28-Time Olympic Medalist Michael Phelps Gives Perham Swim and Dive Team Inspiring Message
(KDLM/KPRW) – 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps is going viral in west central Minnesota after giving a motivational message to the Perham Swim and Dive team as end-of-season meets begin this week. Phelps was a keynote speaker at the IFS “Unleashed” Customer Conference that was held in Miami on...
lakesarearadio.net
Three Perham Seniors Announce College Commitments
PERHAM, MN (KPRW) – Three seniors at Perham High School recently announced their college commitments. Mya Morris announced that she will play college basketball at Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota, Lauryn Rustad plans to run track at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, and Natalie Rooney will continue her pole vault career at Minnesota State University – Mankato.
Comments / 0