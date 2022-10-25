ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings rank highly in the Power Rankings after Week 7

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dh80V_0im4EDyr00

The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 and are primed to make it 6-1 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Last week’s power rankings had the Vikings ranked highly with their highest ranking at three and their lowest being at six.

This week saw a lot of the same. Here are the post-week seven power rankings.

Nate Davis-USA Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1ax1_0im4EDyr00
Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham (40) makes a tackle on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the first half of an NFL game. Needham left the game after the play with a leg injury. Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Oct. 16, 2022. Vikings V Dolphins 26

Last week: 5

This week: 5

Davis has the Vikings in the same spot as last week at five.

“QB Kirk Cousins’ 88.7 passer rating is his lowest since becoming a full-time NFL starter. But if he and Minnesota can pick up the offensive efficiency, this team could actually challenge for the NFC’s top playoff seed.”

Mike Florio-Pro Football Talk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vo5FK_0im4EDyr00
Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 6

This week: 6

Florio has evolved his opinion on the Vikings and almost has them in the top five.

“A couple of winnable games are looming. Can Minnesota keep winning the games it should win?”

Dan Hanzus-NFL.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hiqnx_0im4EDyr00

Last week: 4

This week: 7

Despite the Vikings being on a bye week, Hanzus moved them down three spots.

“The quiet of a Vikings bye week feels like a good time to examine the historic start to Justin Jefferson’s career. The third-year wideout had yet another 100-yard effort in Week 6’s win over the Dolphins, and will enter Week 8 averaging the most yards per game for a wide receiver in NFL history. Jefferson averages 94.1 yards per game, which puts him ahead of Julio Jones (91.2) and Calvin Johnson (86.1). Jefferson also has the third-most 100-yard games through three seasons, dating back to at least 1950: Only Randy Moss (19) and Odell Beckham Jr. (19) are ahead of him. Jefferson, of course, has 11 more games to set that record, too. Pretty heady stuff for a 23-year-old.”

NFL Nation-ESPN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5zYd_0im4EDyr00
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8), in action during first half against the Miami Dolphins during NFL game Sunday Oct 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens. Vikings V Dolphins 20

Last week: 5

This week: 5

Another site’s power rankings that had the Vikings drop a spot despite not playing.

“Coach Kevin O’Connell has stressed the importance of elevated play in key moments of the game, including the moments before halftime when outcomes can be tipped in hidden ways. In maximizing that sliver of the game, through playcalling and clock management, O’Connell helped the Vikings lead the NFL through seven weeks with 59 points scored in the final four minutes before halftime. The accomplishment is symbolic of how the Vikings started the season 5-1 by, in O’Connell’s words, winning “in the margins.” — Kevin Seifert”

Conor Orr-Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rqn3X_0im4EDyr00
Oct 16, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 4

This week: 4

After a snarky response to Vikings’ fans in putting them at number four, Orr kept them at the same spot.

“Coming off the bye, it’s breakaway time for the Vikings. With the Packers reeling, the Vikings have incredibly winnable games against the Cardinals and Commanders. One would assume a 7-1 record would be close to uncatchable in the NFC North.”

NFL Staff-Bleacher Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aspq7_0im4EDyr00
Oct 16, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in to touch during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 4

This week: 4

The staff at Bleacher Report views the Vikings just as well as they did last week.

“The Vikings have yet to show they can hang with the league’s best teams. They suffered a lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, and their only victory against a team with a winning record was a Week 6 triumph over the Tua Tagovailoa-less Miami Dolphins.

Games at Buffalo in Week 10 and home against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 should offer an indication as to whether this team is better than the 2016 squad that started 5-1 but finished 8-8.”

Pete Prisco-CBS Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a53J1_0im4EDyr00
Minnesota Vikings linebacerker Danielle Hunter (99) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, September 11, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-7. Packers11 19

Last week: 3

This week: 4

Prisco did drop the Vikings a spot, but it’s hard to argue with him after the Chiefs destroyed the 49ers on Sunday.

“At 5-1, they have a firm hold on the NFC North as they come off their bye. The defense still needs to play better going forward.”

