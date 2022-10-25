Read full article on original website
contracosta.edu
Free Parenting Supplies, Subsidized Childcare Programs Launch
It’s hard to be a parent. It’s even harder to be a student parent. That’s why we’re so excited to announce that the Comet Market—a free grocery store where students are encouraged to pick up everything from produce and milk to snacks and coffee—now offers parenting supplies, as well.
contracosta.edu
CCC Awarded $382,500 Grant to Better Serve Justice-Involved Individuals
Contra Costa College has been awarded a sizable grant to create a Rising Scholars pathway for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals. The grant will allow CCC to better engage with and serve justice-involved individuals at every step of the student journey. The college will offer informational workshops to currently incarcerated...
Fresno family uses Halloween decorations to share Hmong culture
A Fresno family's Halloween display is turning heads in the neighborhood and beyond.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ruiz Foods family gives big multi-million gift to a Valley school. Here’s who, how much
Fred Ruiz of Fresno, co-founder and former chairman of Mexican frozen-foods manufacturer Ruiz Foods, and his wife Mitzie have for years provided financial support to fellowships and endowments at UC Merced. On Saturday, leaders at the North Valley university announced the latest – and largest – contribution by the couple...
City of Fresno looking to hire and fill 600 job openings
Hundreds of hopefuls visited City Hall Tuesday afternoon, hoping to land several open positions with the City of Fresno.
KMPH.com
Kaweah Health receives multiple awards for 'America’s 50 best hospitals’
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Kaweah Health Medical Center is one of only three hospitals in California to be recognized as one of “Healthgrades’ America’s 50 best for cardiac surgery”. They have received this award for 6 years in a row now and are the only...
clovisroundup.com
City of Clovis Opens New Drop-Off Center
Located at 79 N. Sunnyside Avenue in Clovis, a new drop-off center for hazardous wastes was opened approximately around October 11th. Ivette Rodriguez, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Clovis’ Public Utilities Department, first explained that items allowed for disposal at their site include latex and oil based paints, fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, used motor oil, and antifreeze.
Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
fresyes.com
The Clovis Haunted Trail
The Clovis Haunted Trail is a scary haunted, outdoor, walking experience designed to thrill those who love Halloween and all scary things. You can expect to hear eerie music, foggy trees, and spooky lighting. Live zombies, creepy clowns, coffins, and skeletons climbing about. Headstones, pumpkins, hay bales, witches, and creepy dolls. Now is the time to walk with the dead or nearly dead!
KMPH.com
Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
thesungazette.com
State forks over funding for Goshen supportive housing community
GOSHEN – Self Help Enterprises and Salt + Light received funding that will go toward the construction of the first-ever permanent supportive housing community in Goshen. On Oct. 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded Self Help Enterprises (SHE) with a little over $4 million to fund the construction of housing units for those battling chronic homelessness. The funding will go toward the Neighborhood Village project that SHE is working on alongside nonprofit Salt + Light, a public benefit organization, according to program director Betsy McGovern-Garcia. The Neighborhood Village project will construct 52 housing units, among other amenities, and the funding from Newson will go toward 36 of these housing units.
contracosta.edu
NASA Names CCC an Aerospace Scholars Campus
NASA has chosen Contra Costa College as the only Northern California campus for its National Community College Aerospace Scholar program!. CCC aims to recruit a cohort of about 60 CCC students who are seeking degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math and want to participate in an authentic NASA learning experience.
Mochilicious officially opens its doors to their community
Mochilicious offers mochi donuts that combine traditional American doughnuts and Japanese mochi giving the donuts a chewier and softer taste.
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
andnowuknow.com
Fowler Packing Acquires Over 10,000 Acres and Expands Program; Justin Parnagian Details
FRESNO, CA - A significant ag acquisition is taking place in California. Fresno-based Fowler Packing Company has acquired SunWest Fruit Company in partnership with Ag Partners Capital. With this deal, Fowler adds over 10,000 acres of farmland to its operations, with new access to coveted water districts. “Given the significant...
KMJ
Heart of California Theme Park Coming to Fresno? You Can Push the Idea with a Signature
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators...
thesungazette.com
Visalia residents receive incorrect ballots following recent city redistricting
TULARE COUNTY – Just over a dozen voters had their ballots reissued after a geographical error at the elections office supplied them with a ballot for the wrong district. Not only that, but an additional handful of Visalians are expected to face the same issue. The ballots were sent...
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
New burger restaurant opens in northwest Fresno
There's a new place to grab a juicy burger in northwest Fresno. Hammy's Smash Burgers is located on Shaw and Blythe, right next to Party City.
