contracosta.edu

Free Parenting Supplies, Subsidized Childcare Programs Launch

It’s hard to be a parent. It’s even harder to be a student parent. That’s why we’re so excited to announce that the Comet Market—a free grocery store where students are encouraged to pick up everything from produce and milk to snacks and coffee—now offers parenting supplies, as well.
SAN PABLO, CA
contracosta.edu

CCC Awarded $382,500 Grant to Better Serve Justice-Involved Individuals

Contra Costa College has been awarded a sizable grant to create a Rising Scholars pathway for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals. The grant will allow CCC to better engage with and serve justice-involved individuals at every step of the student journey. The college will offer informational workshops to currently incarcerated...
SAN PABLO, CA
clovisroundup.com

City of Clovis Opens New Drop-Off Center

Located at 79 N. Sunnyside Avenue in Clovis, a new drop-off center for hazardous wastes was opened approximately around October 11th. Ivette Rodriguez, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Clovis’ Public Utilities Department, first explained that items allowed for disposal at their site include latex and oil based paints, fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, used motor oil, and antifreeze.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

The Clovis Haunted Trail

The Clovis Haunted Trail is a scary haunted, outdoor, walking experience designed to thrill those who love Halloween and all scary things. You can expect to hear eerie music, foggy trees, and spooky lighting. Live zombies, creepy clowns, coffins, and skeletons climbing about. Headstones, pumpkins, hay bales, witches, and creepy dolls. Now is the time to walk with the dead or nearly dead!
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

State forks over funding for Goshen supportive housing community

GOSHEN – Self Help Enterprises and Salt + Light received funding that will go toward the construction of the first-ever permanent supportive housing community in Goshen. On Oct. 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded Self Help Enterprises (SHE) with a little over $4 million to fund the construction of housing units for those battling chronic homelessness. The funding will go toward the Neighborhood Village project that SHE is working on alongside nonprofit Salt + Light, a public benefit organization, according to program director Betsy McGovern-Garcia. The Neighborhood Village project will construct 52 housing units, among other amenities, and the funding from Newson will go toward 36 of these housing units.
GOSHEN, CA
contracosta.edu

NASA Names CCC an Aerospace Scholars Campus

NASA has chosen Contra Costa College as the only Northern California campus for its National Community College Aerospace Scholar program!. CCC aims to recruit a cohort of about 60 CCC students who are seeking degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math and want to participate in an authentic NASA learning experience.
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS LA

Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough

A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
CALIFORNIA STATE

