Ambulance out-of-pocket costs covered by annual subscription for Ludlow residents

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Fire Department is encouraging residents to sign up for a subscription for ambulance services.

The ambulance subscription program is available for $50 per household a year. According to a news release sent to 22News from Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease, the program will pay all costs of emergency ambulance services provided by the fire department that are not covered by the subscriber’s insurance.

Ambulance transportation for advance life saving to provide urgent treatment is $1,350 plus mileage out-of-pocket.

“I think it’s a no brainer, for a one time $50 fee to cover everyone in your home for emergency transport. I think it’s a great investment not only for the elderly,” said Chief Pease.

The subscription covers all residents of a household living at the same address, any emergency services within the Town of Ludlow, emergency transportation to the nearest suitable hospital

including:

Baystate Wing Hospital

Baystate Hospital

Mercy Medical Center

The service does not cover routine transfers not of an emergency nature, hospital to a nursing home or a residential home, home to doctor’s appointment, or other medical appointments.

The fee may be used as a tax deduction to the extent of the law. Donations from this program are used to help purchase necessary supplies and equipment for the Ludlow Ambulance Service. In the past, these funds have been primarily spent on capital expenditures, including ambulance purchases.

“We thank all of you who have supported this program in the past and hope that we will continue to have your support of this beneficial program,” Chief Pease said. “Although the cost of this program has increased slightly, it is still a great opportunity for all Ludlow residents, and we encourage current and new members to participate.”

Ludlow residents were mailed a subscription form or can sign up for this service online . For questions or assistance, contact the Ludlow Fire Department at 413-583-8332 extension 2309.

The fee was increased this year from $40 to $50 due to an increase in the costs of supplies and equipment and has not been increased since 2010.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.