contracosta.edu
CCC Awarded $382,500 Grant to Better Serve Justice-Involved Individuals
Contra Costa College has been awarded a sizable grant to create a Rising Scholars pathway for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals. The grant will allow CCC to better engage with and serve justice-involved individuals at every step of the student journey. The college will offer informational workshops to currently incarcerated...
Contra Costa County Office of Education to host job fair
The Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE) will host a job fair highlighting permanent, and substitute classified and certificated positions on Thursday, Oct. 27, in Pleasant Hill. The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ronald L. Stewart Center at 77 Santa Barbara Road in...
Contra Costa Animal Services offering free adoptions through Oct. 31
Contra Costa Animal Services is offering free adoptions of all animals from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31. The effort aims to help reduce CCAS’ shelter population and find loving homes for the pets in its care. A licensing fee may apply. Interested adopters can take advantage of this promotion...
WBUR
Need help buying food, paying a medical bill or fixing a flat tire? 'Guaranteed income' can help
One way to help the more than 37 million Americans living below the poverty line is simple: give them cash. That's the thinking behind "guaranteed income" experiments in cities across the country. One of the most well-known recent experiments launched in 2019 in Stockton, California. Since then, at least 36...
contracosta.edu
NASA Names CCC an Aerospace Scholars Campus
NASA has chosen Contra Costa College as the only Northern California campus for its National Community College Aerospace Scholar program!. CCC aims to recruit a cohort of about 60 CCC students who are seeking degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math and want to participate in an authentic NASA learning experience.
Halloween activities abound in Richmond and San Pablo
Looking for some spooktacular events where you can scare up some Halloween fun up-to-and-including the big night Mon., Oct. 31? Don’t fret about your fright-night plans—the Standard has conjured a Halloween roundup so you can peruse the possibilities this year. Here’s what’s in store for local goblins of all ages:
eastcountytoday.net
9th Annual Hot Rods 4 Paws Benefit Car Show Set for Oct. 29
The 9th Annual Hot Rods 4 Paws Benefit Car show is coming to Historic Downtown Antioch for a 2nd year. On SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29 from 10-4pm come out for a fun family friendly event to help raise money for Furry Friends Pet Relief. Furry Friends Pet Relief services the Bay...
KTVU FOX 2
Daughter slams plea deal in slaying of Pittsburg adult ed principal
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The daughter of the Pittsburg Adult Education principal who was shot and killed by his wife voiced outrage Wednesday that the defendant has taken a plea deal with prosecutors. Maria Vides was originally charged by the Contra Costa County DA's office with murder in the 2019 shooting...
berkeleyside.org
West Berkeley 99 Cents store to close, housing planned
The 99 Cents Only Store inside the 100-year-old Rivoli Theatre on San Pablo Avenue in West Berkeley will close in mid-November, according to the parent company, making way for a potential housing development. The chain said on its website that the store will close on Nov. 30, and employees have...
peralta.edu
Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022
Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
U.S. Postal Service recruiting 500 employees in East Bay for holiday season
BERKELEY -- The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend beyond the holiday season, according to the release. There will be a hiring event on Wednesday at the San Ramon Post Office, from noon to 4 p.m. On Thursday, hiring events will be held at Lao Family Services, located at 2325 E. 12th St., in Oakland, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as at the Walnut Creek Post Office from noon to 4 p.m., and at the Berkeley Main Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Concord Main Post Office will host a hiring event on Nov. 2, from noon to 4 p.m., and the Walnut Creek Post Office will hold another event on Nov. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information visit www.usps.com/careers.
eastcountytoday.net
Report: Contra Costa County is “Home to Entrenched Culture of White Supremacy”
On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will receive a report and recommendations related to the establishing of a new County department titled the “Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice”. The county is proposing a cost of fiscal year 2022-23 $600,000 in Measure X funding,...
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season
Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
Daily Californian
'Heart of the party': Black Panther women discuss new book at Graduate School of Journalism
Ericka Huggins, Judy Juanita and Madalynn Rucker, prominent women of Oakland’s Black Panther Party chapter, visited UC Berkeley Oct. 19 to discuss Huggins’ book “Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party.”. The book, which was photographed by Stephen Shames, follows the women of the party through...
Respiratory syncytial virus on the rise in children
(KRON) — In addition to COVID-19 and the flu, there is something else for parents of young children to worry about. It is called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. It’s a respiratory virus that is common, but its hitting earlier this year and in bigger numbers. Both UCSF Benioff Children’s hospital in Oakland and Packard […]
kblx.com
Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
Beloved century-old Oakland staple sells final pastry
Nearly 100 people were queued up along Telegraph Avenue at 9 a.m. waiting to buy the last of the butter cookies, bear claws, pies and other cherished baked goods from “A Taste of Denmark” – an Oakland staple for 93 years.
Man shot at long-problematic RV encampment in Richmond
A 36-year-old man was injured in a shooting Sunday at the Castro homeless encampment in North Richmond, where police say calls for service have been “consistent for many months now.”. The victim, described as a homeless man who was likely living at the encampment located in the areas of...
El Cerrito’s 514 Lounge to reopen
The 514 Lounge in El Cerrito, popular among East Bay residents, is set to reopen on Thursday following a hiatus prompted by the pandemic. The neighborhood lounge is located at 11236 San Pablo Ave, near the intersection of Potrero Avenue. The business will restart by opening from 4 p.m. to...
