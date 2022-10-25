ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Pablo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
contracosta.edu

CCC Awarded $382,500 Grant to Better Serve Justice-Involved Individuals

Contra Costa College has been awarded a sizable grant to create a Rising Scholars pathway for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals. The grant will allow CCC to better engage with and serve justice-involved individuals at every step of the student journey. The college will offer informational workshops to currently incarcerated...
SAN PABLO, CA
contracosta.edu

NASA Names CCC an Aerospace Scholars Campus

NASA has chosen Contra Costa College as the only Northern California campus for its National Community College Aerospace Scholar program!. CCC aims to recruit a cohort of about 60 CCC students who are seeking degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math and want to participate in an authentic NASA learning experience.
SAN PABLO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Halloween activities abound in Richmond and San Pablo

Looking for some spooktacular events where you can scare up some Halloween fun up-to-and-including the big night Mon., Oct. 31? Don’t fret about your fright-night plans—the Standard has conjured a Halloween roundup so you can peruse the possibilities this year. Here’s what’s in store for local goblins of all ages:
SAN PABLO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

9th Annual Hot Rods 4 Paws Benefit Car Show Set for Oct. 29

The 9th Annual Hot Rods 4 Paws Benefit Car show is coming to Historic Downtown Antioch for a 2nd year. On SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29 from 10-4pm come out for a fun family friendly event to help raise money for Furry Friends Pet Relief. Furry Friends Pet Relief services the Bay...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Daughter slams plea deal in slaying of Pittsburg adult ed principal

PITTSBURG, Calif. - The daughter of the Pittsburg Adult Education principal who was shot and killed by his wife voiced outrage Wednesday that the defendant has taken a plea deal with prosecutors. Maria Vides was originally charged by the Contra Costa County DA's office with murder in the 2019 shooting...
PITTSBURG, CA
berkeleyside.org

West Berkeley 99 Cents store to close, housing planned

The 99 Cents Only Store inside the 100-year-old Rivoli Theatre on San Pablo Avenue in West Berkeley will close in mid-November, according to the parent company, making way for a potential housing development. The chain said on its website that the store will close on Nov. 30, and employees have...
BERKELEY, CA
peralta.edu

Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022

Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

U.S. Postal Service recruiting 500 employees in East Bay for holiday season

BERKELEY -- The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend beyond the holiday season, according to the release. There will be a hiring event on Wednesday at the San Ramon Post Office, from noon to 4 p.m. On Thursday, hiring events will be held at Lao Family Services, located at 2325 E. 12th St., in Oakland, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as at the Walnut Creek Post Office from noon to 4 p.m., and at the Berkeley Main Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Concord Main Post Office will host a hiring event on Nov. 2, from noon to 4 p.m., and the Walnut Creek Post Office will hold another event on Nov. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information visit www.usps.com/careers.
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season

Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
KRON4 News

Respiratory syncytial virus on the rise in children

(KRON) — In addition to COVID-19 and the flu, there is something else for parents of young children to worry about. It is called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. It’s a respiratory virus that is common, but its hitting earlier this year and in bigger numbers.  Both UCSF Benioff Children’s hospital in Oakland and Packard […]
OAKLAND, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

El Cerrito’s 514 Lounge to reopen

The 514 Lounge in El Cerrito, popular among East Bay residents, is set to reopen on Thursday following a hiatus prompted by the pandemic. The neighborhood lounge is located at 11236 San Pablo Ave, near the intersection of Potrero Avenue. The business will restart by opening from 4 p.m. to...
EL CERRITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy