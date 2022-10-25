ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

CBS Minnesota

Woman sitting alone inside her vehicle shot, suffers potentially life-threatening wound, MPD says

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital with a potentially life-threatening wound after a shooting in north Minneapolis Wednesday, according to police.Minneapolis police say officers from the 4th Precinct responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 5:15 p.m. on 33rd and Logan avenues north. According to the initial investigation, the victim was alone in her vehicle when another motorist pulled up and shots were fired. The victim drove to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue to call 911.No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber

One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
PLYMOUTH, MN
klfdradio.com

LHS Student Killed in Car Accident

Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota

A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WACONIA, MN
fox9.com

Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Farmington Man Sentenced For Death of Lakeville HS Student

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been given a 57-month prison sentence for convictions stemming from a crash in April that killed a high school student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra earlier entered guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges. He was driving a car that smashed into a cement pillar on a parking ramp in Burnsville on April 9. His passengers were two teenage girls. 16-year-old Sydney Kohner was killed in the crash while a 15-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.
FARMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man who shot at duplex in Richfield was looking for girlfriend, went to wrong address

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Authorities say a man who shot at a duplex in Richfield Saturday night was looking for his girlfriend but went to the wrong address.The Richfield Police Department said the man went to a duplex on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South around 9 p.m.He said he was looking for a woman, but the duplex's residents told police they didn't know the man or the woman. Police said the man fired a handgun several times at the residents before running away. None of the residents were hit by gunfire.Police said they have identified the man, though he has not been found and they did not share his identity publicly. Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Projectstpaulintervention.orgCrisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day Onedayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza Unitedesperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
RICHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Lakeville man dies after I-35W crash in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road. According to investigators, it appears a...
BURNSVILLE, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Local Cadets to Graduate from the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy

(KNSI) — Two local cadets will be among the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy graduates on Tuesday. Ryan Fuchs of Avon and Alex Forsman of Monticello are two of 35 troopers in this latest class. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the group is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. All applicants must have a two-year degree in any discipline from a regionally accredited school. This latest crop of cadets have a background in real estate, sales and finance, healthcare, military service, and law enforcement. The LETO program gives the candidates the educational requirements necessary to take the state peace officer training test. They then attend the academy with all of the other applicants.
MONTICELLO, MN
KARE

Fire crews respond to grass fire in Carver County

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — Agencies across four counties showed up to get a grass fire under control Sunday in Carver County. The fire took over land near the south side of Eagle Lake, near Norwood Young America. Brad Mueller was out in his yard Sunday afternoon when flames came...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Two-Alarm Plymouth House Fire Displaces Family

Plymouth fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm house fire Saturday night. The fire happened on the corner of Weston Lane North and Vicksburg Lane North at around 10:30 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw flames and smoke coming from the backside of the...
PLYMOUTH, MN

