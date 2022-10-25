Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Related
Woman sitting alone inside her vehicle shot, suffers potentially life-threatening wound, MPD says
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital with a potentially life-threatening wound after a shooting in north Minneapolis Wednesday, according to police.Minneapolis police say officers from the 4th Precinct responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 5:15 p.m. on 33rd and Logan avenues north. According to the initial investigation, the victim was alone in her vehicle when another motorist pulled up and shots were fired. The victim drove to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue to call 911.No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.
Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber
One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
Man "accidentally" shoots himself at Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park
The Brooklyn Park Police Department released information Monday about a shooting at the Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park. Initial information provided indicate that a man may have “accidently shot himself while attending the event”.
fox9.com
Man carrying gun at Brooklyn Park corn maze hurt in accidental discharge
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man carrying a concealed gun at a Brooklyn Park corn maze over the weekend ended up injured after his weapon was accidentally discharged. Brooklyn Park police say they responded to the shooting at the corn maze off 109th Avenue North near Highway 169 Saturday morning shortly before noon.
klfdradio.com
LHS Student Killed in Car Accident
Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
redlakenationnews.com
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
fox9.com
Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument
Austin Lee Louis Carlson. Courtesy of Mille Lacs County Jail. A 42-year-old Princeton man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his longtime neighbor outside their home on Thursday. Prosecutors on Friday charged Austin L. Carlson with one count of second-degree attempted murder of his neighbor, whom Carlson...
Farmington Man Sentenced For Death of Lakeville HS Student
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been given a 57-month prison sentence for convictions stemming from a crash in April that killed a high school student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra earlier entered guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges. He was driving a car that smashed into a cement pillar on a parking ramp in Burnsville on April 9. His passengers were two teenage girls. 16-year-old Sydney Kohner was killed in the crash while a 15-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police: Man who shot at duplex in Richfield was looking for girlfriend, went to wrong address
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Authorities say a man who shot at a duplex in Richfield Saturday night was looking for his girlfriend but went to the wrong address.The Richfield Police Department said the man went to a duplex on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South around 9 p.m.He said he was looking for a woman, but the duplex's residents told police they didn't know the man or the woman. Police said the man fired a handgun several times at the residents before running away. None of the residents were hit by gunfire.Police said they have identified the man, though he has not been found and they did not share his identity publicly. Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Projectstpaulintervention.orgCrisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day Onedayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza Unitedesperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
fox9.com
Lakeville man dies after I-35W crash in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road. According to investigators, it appears a...
knsiradio.com
Two Local Cadets to Graduate from the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy
(KNSI) — Two local cadets will be among the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy graduates on Tuesday. Ryan Fuchs of Avon and Alex Forsman of Monticello are two of 35 troopers in this latest class. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the group is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. All applicants must have a two-year degree in any discipline from a regionally accredited school. This latest crop of cadets have a background in real estate, sales and finance, healthcare, military service, and law enforcement. The LETO program gives the candidates the educational requirements necessary to take the state peace officer training test. They then attend the academy with all of the other applicants.
KARE
Fire crews respond to grass fire in Carver County
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — Agencies across four counties showed up to get a grass fire under control Sunday in Carver County. The fire took over land near the south side of Eagle Lake, near Norwood Young America. Brad Mueller was out in his yard Sunday afternoon when flames came...
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Approves Revoking Rental Permit of Group Home, After Numerous Police Calls to Property
The New Hope City Council approved revoking a rental registration permit for a group home on Boone Avenue North after police reported more than 60 calls to the property in the past year and three citations for disorderly conduct. Police records show on one of the calls a resident threatened...
Police investigating after body pulled from Lake Minnetonka
Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Minnetonka on Monday. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it and Orono Police Department was called to the lake after the discovery of a body in Lafayette Bay. The body was pulled from the water by Mound Fire Department.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
ccxmedia.org
Two-Alarm Plymouth House Fire Displaces Family
Plymouth fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm house fire Saturday night. The fire happened on the corner of Weston Lane North and Vicksburg Lane North at around 10:30 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw flames and smoke coming from the backside of the...
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
Woman killed in Minneapolis I-35W crash identified
The victim of a fatal crash on I-35W in Minneapolis early Friday morning has been identified. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that Tia Miller, 39, of Crystal, was killed in the crash that was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Miller was a passenger in a Dodge Durango that police say...
Comments / 0