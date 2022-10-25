ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Other Big Tech Owners Lost $46 Billion in a Week

The founders of Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Google lost a collective $46 billion in wealth this week after Big Tech stocks fell sharply on disappointing financial results. Many of these companies also issued sales growth warnings for the rest of 2022, confirming the industry’s fear of a continuing slowdown of consumer and advertising spending.
Meta Has No Intention of Slowing its Metaverse Plans Even as Investors are Increasingly Alarmed

Meta’s won’t be adopting an investor’s recommendations for slowing its metaverse plans in the near future, the company made clear Oct. 26. Earlier this week, Brad Gerstner published an open letter on behalf of Altimeter Capital, a hedge fund that owns 0.1 percent of Meta, listing suggestions for the company to regain the confidence of its investors. He advised the media giant cut 20 percent of its workforce, reduce capital expenditures by $5 billion and limit spending on its metaverse initiatives.
Amazon Stock Sinks 20% On Weak Quarterly Earnings, Further Slowdown Warning

Amazon today (Oct. 27) reported mixed earnings for the there months ending Sept. 30 and warned that growth will continue to slow down for the rest of the year. Panicked investors dumped Amazon stock in reaction, sending its share price down more than 20 percent in today’s after-hour trading.
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Employees He Won’t Fire 75% of Them After Takeover

Elon Musk visited Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco Oct. 26 ahead of the completion of his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Bloomberg reported Musk met with a few Twitter employees and assured them he won’t fire 75 percent of Twitter’s 7,500 workers after the takeover like previously reported in the media.
