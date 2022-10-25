Meta’s won’t be adopting an investor’s recommendations for slowing its metaverse plans in the near future, the company made clear Oct. 26. Earlier this week, Brad Gerstner published an open letter on behalf of Altimeter Capital, a hedge fund that owns 0.1 percent of Meta, listing suggestions for the company to regain the confidence of its investors. He advised the media giant cut 20 percent of its workforce, reduce capital expenditures by $5 billion and limit spending on its metaverse initiatives.

