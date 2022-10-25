Fraternal Order of Police Annual Golf Tournament

Calhoun Journal

October 25, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, October 26th the 2022 Fraternal Order of Police (Anniston Lodge #4) Annual Golf Tournament will be held at the Pine Hill Golf Course. The shotgun start will be at 11:00 am. The cost is $60 per golfer and includes on course lunch, cart, and range balls. The tournament is a three person scramble and will be divided into flights by number of entries and awarded cash prizes. For more information on sponsorships contact Jarred Acker at 256-310-1565.

