CBS News

Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi undergoes "successful" surgery following violent attack

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was violently attacked by an intruder in their San Francisco home Friday morning. The 82-year-old underwent "successful" surgery to repair a skull fracture, according to the speaker's office. Police said he was assaulted with a hammer. Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott Macfarlane discusses the latest on the attack.
CBS News

Carter Center to monitor elections in 3 states

One program of The Carter Center, founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, helps fledgling democracies conduct free and fair elections, mostly by sending observers to monitor voting. They're doing that again this year, but the election they are monitoring may surprise you. Correspondent Barry Petersen reports from Atlanta.
