Read full article on original website
Related
Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Bernie Sanders and other U.S. politicians condemn attack on Paul Pelosi
U.S. political leaders, are condemning the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after a suspect broke into their San Francisco residence Friday morning and "violently assaulted" him, according to a spokesperson for the House speaker. Sources told CBS News that the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, shouting, "Where...
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker accused by second woman of paying for her abortion
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate in Georgia's U.S. Senate race, is being accused by a second woman of paying for her abortion. Walker dismissed it as "foolishness." With less than two weeks until the midterms, he is in a tight race against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest.
Public safety expert on the attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband
CBS News has learned that the man arrested in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul indicated was looking for her during the break-in at their San Francisco home. Attorney and public safety expert Donte Mills joins CBS News to discuss what we know about the incident and the rise in threats against public officials.
Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi undergoes "successful" surgery following violent attack
The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was violently attacked by an intruder in their San Francisco home Friday morning. The 82-year-old underwent "successful" surgery to repair a skull fracture, according to the speaker's office. Police said he was assaulted with a hammer. Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott Macfarlane discusses the latest on the attack.
Carter Center to monitor elections in 3 states
One program of The Carter Center, founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, helps fledgling democracies conduct free and fair elections, mostly by sending observers to monitor voting. They're doing that again this year, but the election they are monitoring may surprise you. Correspondent Barry Petersen reports from Atlanta.
"Not a random act": Details emerge in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted "Where is Nancy?" and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home.
Vice President Kamala Harris wishes Paul Pelosi speedy recovery, calls for civil discourse rather than hate
While at a Maryland campaign event on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris wished Paul Pelosi, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband, a speedy recovery after he was attacked in their San Francisco home. The House Speaker, who represents California, is originally from Baltimore, where the Saturday event was held.
Obama stumps for Georgia Democrats Senator Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams
Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia today to boost support for Democrats in the state. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins us with the latest from the campaign trail in Georgia.
CBS News
566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1