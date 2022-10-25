Read full article on original website
Why Are People Putting Scented Dryer Sheets In Mailboxes In Minnesota And Wisconsin?
When you think of being a mail carrier it would seem to be a pretty tough job. Rain, sleet, snow, cold, heat, walking for miles delivering mail, and don't forget about dogs that are not on a leash. But did you ever consider insects, particularly yellowjackets?. Yes, yellowjackets are a...
5 Good Ways to Piss Off a Minnesotan
As Minnesotans, there are very few things in this world that tick us off, but when someone mentions something we don’t like, boy do we go off, leaving that Minnesota Nice high and dry. As a fellow Minnesotan, I can definitely say if someone brings these topics up, I will be furious!
Worst Hotel in Minnesota – Permanently Closed With Good Reason
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
Names To Never Give Your Kids In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
Parents in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota just got a bunch of new names to maybe NOT give to your child. And these are some good reasons to consider. I have lived in parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota all my life. And for the most part, it seems midwesterners tend to stick with pretty traditional baby names.
677-Pound Grizzly Bear Tramples Washington Hunter In Montana
The 51-year-old man suffered injuries in the surprising attack.
Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This
They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
Mississippi River So Low People Are Walking To Midwest Island
As drought conditions continue here in Iowa and throughout the Midwest, river levels are plummeting. This includes the mighty Mississippi River. In fact, the Mississippi is so low there are places that were once only accessible by boat that Midwesterners are now walking to!. CNN reports that people are flocking...
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?
I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
A Newer Cloud Formation Spotted In Minnesota Looks Like A Lake In The Sky
There is a newer cloud formation that is very unique, and it has recently been spotted in Minnesota. It looks like a giant lake in the sky. The formation is called "Undulatus Asperatus" and it looks both mesmerizing and terrifying at the same time. It is still relatively new, even though the formation was named a few years ago.
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In Minnesota?
To dumpster dive or not? That is the question. After all, one person's trash is another's treasure, right? But is it actually legal to do it in Minnesota?. Dumpster diving has become quite a controversial topic over the years; some consider it a fun way to pass the time, while others see it as a public nuisance and even disorderly conduct.
Minnesota Wolf That Has Grown Extra Tooth Discovered, Baffling Biologists
"Some folks would assume that a physical abnormality such as this must come from inbreeding," an expert told Newsweek. "But there is no evidence of this."
These Cute Little Caterpillars Can Predict Minnesota Winters
The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
GOP Challenger Scott Jensen Mocked For Sweet Bro Compliment To Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
The two faced off in their only televised debate and Jensen's answer quickly got the internet's attention.
Should Minnesota Have A Mandatory “Walk Your Dog” Law?
What some new dog owners don't realize before the bring a dog into their home is just how much work a dog can be. All dogs and especially large dogs need plenty of exercise and fresh air. We have 2 dogs, Astro a Labradoodle (about 80 lbs) and Zoey an...
Is It Legal to Own a Porcupine as a Pet in Minnesota?
Over the weekend I was out in the woods for the early antlerless deer hunting season. I saw a bunch of animals, squirrels, tree frogs, a chipmunk playing at my feet, cats, a Great Gray Owl, and my favorite, a porcupine. My family has some hunting land that is the...
Winter Weather Expectations for Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's hard to believe with the above-average temperatures we're experiencing right now that all of this is going to come crashing down. But it will, sooner than you might expect. In fact, a quick glance at the calendar shows that winter officially begins two months from today, December 21. And...
Video Of Schnauzer Defending its Minnesota Home From Bear Goes Viral
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
