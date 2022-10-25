ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California

Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

The 10 Best Toy Stores in the San Francisco Bay Area

The best local toy stores in the Bay Area to shop for one-of-a-kind toys, books, decor, clothing, and more. Who doesn’t love to shop local, especially during the holidays? What sets these small local businesses apart from big box chains is that everything that goes into the shop is thoughtfully selected, and more times than not, includes hard-to-find or toys and gifts you may have never seen before. This holiday season, check out some of the best toy stores in San Francisco and give a gift that is not only more meaningful, but also helps support your local community in the process. And in the spirit of supporting local businesses, don’t forget to shop at our favorite local Christmas tree farms, these 29 women-owned businesses in San Francisco we love to support, our favorite Black-owned businesses across the Bay Area and of course, our favorite AAPI owned businesses nearby.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Diana

The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco

The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season

Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
foodgressing.com

Illuminate SF 2022 Festival of Light – San Francisco

San Francisco’s neighborhoods will transform into a luminous gallery of art at night during the holiday season for the Illuminate SF 2022 Festival of Light. Presented by San Francisco Travel Association and 5M in collaboration with local civic, arts and cultural partners, the 2022/2023 Illuminate SF festival runs from Nov. 9 through the end of January and celebrates San Francisco’s vibrant art scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-27-22 Workers accuse SF boba chain of illicit surveillance

Last week, popular Bay Area tea chain Boba Guys drew media scrutiny for firing an employee over inappropriate comments she made shortly after she posted about the possibility of unionizing in a company Slack channel. But a crucial detail was largely lost in the shuffle: Boba Guys’ owners only learned of what she said because they were recording — and listening to — employee conversations at the Mission shop location.  In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to 'listen more closely.' • This SF restaurant might have the cheapest meal in the city
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

