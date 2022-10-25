Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk OwnershipMark Hake
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at HomeTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Choose these food trucks in San Francisco, California, the “City by the Bay”Stephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
Related
Six creepy Bay Area stories to start off Halloween weekend
From a haunted Toys R Us to a cursed apartment on Lombard Street, here are the Bay Area's most hair-raising tales.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Planning a vacation in the Golden State? Your first stop should be the beautiful city of San Francisco. The largest city in Northern California, San Francisco is the perfect place to base yourself for exploring the region. From world-class wine estates to spectacular beaches, there’s an array of amazing day trips from San Francisco, California.
Explore mysterious and spooky spots | Watch 'Creepy Bay Area' special here
Is Alcatraz haunted? Why did San Francisco evict its cemeteries? Where can you find the real-life locations seen in the scariest horror films? "Creepy Bay Area" shows you spookiest spots around the Bay.
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
The 10 Best Toy Stores in the San Francisco Bay Area
The best local toy stores in the Bay Area to shop for one-of-a-kind toys, books, decor, clothing, and more. Who doesn’t love to shop local, especially during the holidays? What sets these small local businesses apart from big box chains is that everything that goes into the shop is thoughtfully selected, and more times than not, includes hard-to-find or toys and gifts you may have never seen before. This holiday season, check out some of the best toy stores in San Francisco and give a gift that is not only more meaningful, but also helps support your local community in the process. And in the spirit of supporting local businesses, don’t forget to shop at our favorite local Christmas tree farms, these 29 women-owned businesses in San Francisco we love to support, our favorite Black-owned businesses across the Bay Area and of course, our favorite AAPI owned businesses nearby.
Courthouse News Service
From lodges to gay bars, a rich heritage of haunting in San Francisco East Bay
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Across the bay from San Francisco, a wealth of rumored real-life “haunted houses” draw curious visitors every year — and local researchers say paranormal activity may be very real. While its more famous neighbor has many locations drawing seekers of the paranormal,...
Super Star Restaurant in San Francisco is feeding an entire neighborhood
"I ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop plate and spent less than $7. Is this the cheapest meal in San Francisco?"
7x7.com
With a trip to San Francisco's first smart shop, it's never been easier to get (some) psychedelics.
In September, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a unanimous resolution to decriminalize psychedelic plants and fungi. It’s just the latest city in a string of West Coast hubs—including Oakland and Santa Cruz—undergoing a seismic shift in drug policy. Decriminalization doesn’t mean that psychedelics can now...
theatlasheart.com
21 Best Bakeries in San Francisco for Tasty Sweets and Homemade Pastries
Short on time? Our top pick for the best bakery in San Francisco is Tartine. The best bakeries in San Francisco for all the sweet treats and savory snacks you’ll need to brighten up your day. Whether you’re planning a trip to San Francisco or you’re a Bay Area...
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco
The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.
The untold story of 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space,' the creepiest film in Central California history
"We never anticipated this in a million years."
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You
Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
Celebrate Day of the Dead In San Francisco's Sunset District
Head out to celebrate with the community! #DayOfTheDead #DiaDeMuertos
Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season
Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
foodgressing.com
Illuminate SF 2022 Festival of Light – San Francisco
San Francisco’s neighborhoods will transform into a luminous gallery of art at night during the holiday season for the Illuminate SF 2022 Festival of Light. Presented by San Francisco Travel Association and 5M in collaboration with local civic, arts and cultural partners, the 2022/2023 Illuminate SF festival runs from Nov. 9 through the end of January and celebrates San Francisco’s vibrant art scene.
Here Are The Best Locations To Trick Or Treat In The Bay Area
Looking For Where To Take Your Kids Trick Or Treating? Here Are The Best Bay Area Trick Or Treat Neighborhoods To Visit!
‘Aggressive’ mosquitoes arrive at the Bay Area’s tech capital
It's the first time the species has been found in Santa Clara County.
The Daily 10-27-22 Workers accuse SF boba chain of illicit surveillance
Last week, popular Bay Area tea chain Boba Guys drew media scrutiny for firing an employee over inappropriate comments she made shortly after she posted about the possibility of unionizing in a company Slack channel. But a crucial detail was largely lost in the shuffle: Boba Guys’ owners only learned of what she said because they were recording — and listening to — employee conversations at the Mission shop location. In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to 'listen more closely.' • This SF restaurant might have the cheapest meal in the city
