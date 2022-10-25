Georgia political, business leaders break ground on massive Hyundai EV plant

Read full article on original website
Texas DPS 'did not fail' Uvalde in school shooting response, director says, as families demand he resign
In the face of calls for his resignation Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw did not step down, saying at a meeting of the agency's oversight board that his officers "did not fail the community" of Uvalde during a May mass shooting in which 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed.
Indiana police have identified the boy whose body was found in a suitcase. Now, his mother is wanted in connection with his death
Authorities have identified the boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Indiana earlier this year, according to a Wednesday news release from the Indiana State Police. The body of Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, was found in rural Washington County inside a hard-shell suitcase with a "distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back," police said in April. State police were called to investigate after a resident who was mushroom hunting discovered the suitcase on April 16 and immediately called 911, the agency said.
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year
After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday. The diver, who is a private business operator at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, found the bone in the Callville Bay area of Lake Mead on October 17, according to park spokesperson Stefani Dawn. The next day, a park dive team searched the area and "confirmed the finding of human skeletal remains," Dawn said.
Arkansas biker erupts in flames after being tased during chase with state police
An Arkansas man is in the hospital -- but expected to recover -- after he was engulfed by a fireball when he was tased by state police while wearing a backpack with a gallon of gasoline inside, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police. Around 1:18 a.m. on...
California doctor faces involuntary manslaughter charge in 2019 death of jail inmate
A doctor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of an inmate at a detention facility in Southern California in November 2019, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office. Elisa Serna, 24, was an inmate at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee when...
