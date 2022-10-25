ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia political, business leaders break ground on massive Hyundai EV plant

By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Indiana police have identified the boy whose body was found in a suitcase. Now, his mother is wanted in connection with his death

Authorities have identified the boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Indiana earlier this year, according to a Wednesday news release from the Indiana State Police. The body of Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, was found in rural Washington County inside a hard-shell suitcase with a "distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back," police said in April. State police were called to investigate after a resident who was mushroom hunting discovered the suitcase on April 16 and immediately called 911, the agency said.
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year

After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday. The diver, who is a private business operator at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, found the bone in the Callville Bay area of Lake Mead on October 17, according to park spokesperson Stefani Dawn. The next day, a park dive team searched the area and "confirmed the finding of human skeletal remains," Dawn said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy