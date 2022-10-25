Ahead of their new album Deathwestern next month, SpiritWorld have unleashed the mighty Relic Of Damnation. The cinematic conclusion to their video trilogy (and released just in time for Halloween), band leader Stu Folsom says of Relic…: “The video is the finale of our DeathWestern trilogy with director Todd Hailstone. Being able to work with my longtime friend, going all the way back to being high school punk rockers, has been incredible.

3 DAYS AGO