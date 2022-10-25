Read full article on original website
††† (Crosses) announce EP, release new single Vivien
After returning with the one-two of Initiation and Protection back in March, ††† (Crosses) are back with another new single, plus news of an upcoming EP. The pair – Deftones’ Chino Moreno, and Far’s Shaun Lopez – will release a new six-song record entitled PERMANENT.RADIANT on December 9, with latest track Vivien out now with an accompanying video.
Iggy Pop teams up with Duff McKagan, Chad Smith for new single Frenzy
Having just signed to producer Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records, Iggy Pop has shared his first new single for the label: Frenzy. Featuring Watt himself on guitar and background vocals, the single also includes fellow legends Duff McKagan on bass and Chad Smith on the drums, with Iggy stating of the song: “Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood.”
Bob Vylan drop new single featuring Slaves’ Laurie Vincent
Ahead of their winter headline shows, Bob Vylan have dropped a new single, The Delicate Nature. Featuring Slaves’ Laurie Vincent, the track follows the incredible, Kerrang! Award-winning album Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life from earlier in the year. “The Delicate Nature came about when me and Laurie...
Fit For A King’s track-by-track guide to new album The Hell We Create
What do most artists do when they go through trauma? Write about them. That couldn’t be more true for Fit For A King frontman Ryan Kirby, who has penned the band’s “deepest and most personal record” ever in The Hell We Create following an unimaginably tough time during the pandemic.
Watch: SpiritWorld share Relic Of Damnation, the conclusion to their DeathWestern trilogy
Ahead of their new album Deathwestern next month, SpiritWorld have unleashed the mighty Relic Of Damnation. The cinematic conclusion to their video trilogy (and released just in time for Halloween), band leader Stu Folsom says of Relic…: “The video is the finale of our DeathWestern trilogy with director Todd Hailstone. Being able to work with my longtime friend, going all the way back to being high school punk rockers, has been incredible.
Cakes Da Killa: Svengali review – lusty tribute to queer dance pioneers
In the early 2010s, New Jersey-born rapper Cakes Da Killa started making distinctive hip-hop-meets-house that revelled in the pursuit of pleasure. Back then a rare example of an openly queer rapper, Cakes – real name Rashard Bradshaw – wasn’t exactly operating in the limelight; however, much queer culture has hit the mainstream in recent years.
