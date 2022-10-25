ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

‘Biggest Fan Girl’ Jaime King Supports Best Friend Selma Blair’s ‘DWTS’ Exit

By Diana Cooper
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKYmr_0im49DGP00
Selma Blair and Jaime King. Jss Images/BEI/Shutterstock

The best support. Jaime King has been by Selma Blair's side for over 20 years through The Sweetest Thing star's ups and downs. Following the October 17 episode of Dancing With the Stars , King shared her thoughts on watching Blair's exit, which "of course" made her emotional.

'DWTS' Cast Reacts to Selma Blair's Exit: 'We Haven't Seen the Last of Her'

Read article

"I'll cry over a glare, over anything. ... I mean anything that Selmi does is always — it's ineffable, really. She's one of my oldest best friends, so we've been best friends for over 20 years, you know. And her strength is unparalleled and her humor and her brilliance and just the fact that she could even do [ DWTS ]," the White Chicks actress, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively at the DKMS Gala on October 20. "I'm like, 'Selmi, that makes me feel even lazy,' because she's busting her butt doing this while dealing with MS and dealing with all of her seemingly physical limitations."

Jaime King. Ron Adar/Shutterstock

King continued, "She's just a shining example of what it means to go out into the world no matter how you're feeling and being of service to other people."

Former ‘DWTS’ Partners That Stayed Good Friends After the Show

Read article

During the Disney+ Monday, October 17, episode of DWTS, Blair, 50, opened up to her partner, Sasha Farber , about how she couldn't continue on in the competition due to health concerns related to her multiple sclerosis. "You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process. I had these MRIs and the results came back and it just all adds up to I can't go on with the competition," Blair confided in Farber during their rehearsal .

"With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears, so I can do extensive damage that of course I do not want," she continued. "I'll have to settle in and get back to being a mom [to son Arthur , 11] and showing him I have to pull back on something I love doing and sometimes you make hard decisions."

The Legally Blonde star went on to give the audience "one last gentle dance."​​​​​ As for whether her pal King would consider joining the dance competition in the future, she told Us , "I never thought about that. I mean, I grew up as a dancer and dancing is my favorite thing in the whole world, but I guess I never thought about that because when a friend of mine is doing [something], especially my best friend is doing something, it's like, I'm just about them. Like, I'm the biggest fan girl ever."

For now, King is preparing for her upcoming role in How to Cook Your Daughter, the film adaptation of the memoir by Jessica Hendra and Blake Morrison. But before then, the mother of two plans to celebrate Halloween with her kids, James Knight , 9, and Leo Thames , 7, whom she shares custody with her estranged husband , Kyle Newman .

"I'm going to be filming on Halloween, but we're going to do a pre-Halloween thing," the Hart of Dixie star said about her plans. "We've already decorated everything, spider webs are everywhere, lights are everywhere, and I think there'll be a few costume changes as well."

Dancing With the Stars’ Most Shocking Eliminations: Photos

Read article

Last week, the Nebraska native gave the opening remarks at the annual DKMS Gala at NYC's Cipriani Wall Street. The event raised $5.3 million to support the nonprofit's fight against blood cancer, further stem cell research and expand donor databases around the world. Other celebrities, such as Mario Cantone , Marc Jacobs , Vera Wang and Aloe Blacc , made appearances throughout the night.

"I've been on the board of Stand Up To Cancer for over 15 years, as well as the Sean Parker Institute for Immunotherapy, and DKMS is my best friend's foundation. ... When you're with someone every day and you really see the work that they do, and how important it is. It's just something that's really powerful," King shared.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting a Daughter With Tom Pelphrey: Photos

Celebrating her new chapter! After announcing that she is expecting her first child, Kaley Cuoco has continued to document her pregnancy in sweet ways. The Flight Attendant star, 36, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 27, to share several photos of her journey to motherhood. The first shot included Cuoco and boyfriend Tom […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Declared Legally Single After Finalizing Divorce: Report

Open and shut. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were declared legally single on Friday, October 28, hours after the duo announced their split. The supermodel, 42, and the football player, 45, reportedly described their marriage as "irretrievably broken" in court documents obtained by TMZ. The pair's custody arrangement and property settlement were both confidential, but […]
Us Weekly

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s Surprise Wedding: ‘Literally in Tears’

A Bachelor Nation success story! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt surprised the world with the news of their marriage — and their former costars couldn’t be happier for them. The “Click Bait” podcast cohost, 36, and the publicist, 25, announced their marriage on Thursday, October 27, sharing a video of their big day via Instagram and YouTube. The duo, who got engaged during the season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise last year, shared that they tied the knot in a New York courthouse earlier on Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE
Us Weekly

Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’

Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss and Katie Maloney Are ‘On the Outs’ After Tom Schwartz Hookup: ‘Put a Wedge Between the Cast’

Not on the same page. Following Raquel Leviss' hookup with Tom Schwartz, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that her friendship with Katie Maloney has taken a turn. "Raquel and Katie are on the outs," the insider shares, noting that Maloney, 35, has branched out from their circle of friends while Leviss, 28, has continued […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Conceiving 2nd Baby Was ‘Really, Really Tough’

Not so easy! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold thought having a second child would be simple — but has since realized that she was “naïve” about how difficult conceiving could be. “Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It's just something that really just takes over your life,” Arnold, 28, […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

234K+
Followers
23K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy