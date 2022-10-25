Read full article on original website
attractionmag.com
Reflections of a Mentor
Since 1997, Talbot Mentors (TM) has matched caring adults with Talbot County youth between the ages of 6 and 18, who are often referred by school guidance counselors. Being a mentor means being a reliable and trusted part of a young person’s life, being a good listener as well as a good guide. A mentor plans with his or her mentee to have frequent activities that build the relationship and are fun for both.
Rotary Supports YMCA
The new Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA located in Centreville will provide needed programs for every stage of life, from cradle to career to retirement for all citizens, regardless of income barriers. Although Queen Anne’s County is one of the more affluent communities on the Eastern Shore – with...
Plans For New Regional Medical Center
The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
