Since 1997, Talbot Mentors (TM) has matched caring adults with Talbot County youth between the ages of 6 and 18, who are often referred by school guidance counselors. Being a mentor means being a reliable and trusted part of a young person’s life, being a good listener as well as a good guide. A mentor plans with his or her mentee to have frequent activities that build the relationship and are fun for both.

