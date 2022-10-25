ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Spiritbox and more for Knotfest Australia 2023

Fresh from announcing the first-ever Knotfest Australia, Slipknot have just unveiled the absolutely ace line-up. Across the three-day event in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane next year, the ’Knot will be joined by Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane, Amon Amarth, In Flames, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox, Story Of The Year, Alpha Wolf, Void Of Vision, Bad Omens and Malevolence.
NME

Black Veil Brides announce dates for 2023 UK tour

Black Veil Brides have shared dates for their upcoming 2023 UK tour. Due to kick off at the UEA in Norwich on February 14, the tour will see see the Californian metal band perform across nine locations before wrapping up at Troxy in London. Tickets will be available to purchase...
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Variety

Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury

Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kerrang

Hundred Reasons announce Glorious Sunset, their first new album in 15 years

Hundred Reasons have returned with a brilliant new single, and news of their first new album in 15 years. Both are called Glorious Sunset, with the single out now (listen below) and the record due out on February 24, 2023 via SO Recordings. Says vocalist Colin Doran of the band’s...
Kerrang

The Menzingers, Boston Manor, WARGASM and more for Slam Dunk 2023

Slam Dunk have added many more ace bands to next year’s bill. Joining an already stacked line-up in this next wave are Flogging Molly, Gogol Bordello, The Hunna, The Menzingers, Boston Manor, WARGASM, We Came As Romans, VUKOVI, Spanish Love Songs, Static Dress and Sincere Engineer… phew!. Of...
Kerrang

blink-182 and Paramore to headline new Adjacent Music Festival

A brand-new festival has been announced in New Jersey next year over Memorial Day Weekend. The all-new Adjacent Music Festival will be headlined by two of 2022’s biggest comeback stars: blink-182 and Paramore. The supporting cast is pretty damn incredible, too, with the likes of Turnstile, Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Kerrang

Celtic Frost: “We hated these unwritten limitations in the metal scene… Music should be adventurous”

Celtic Frost were once described by Kerrang! as “the Black Sabbath of the ’80s”. In a time of metal getting faster, harder and louder, like Sabbath, the Swiss trio stood out from their peers thanks their dark and sinister tone. Harnessed to a creative genius and a vision to be more than another metal outfit, not to mention their grim look, their aura was genuinely one of otherworldliness. There was nothing else on Earth like them.
Kerrang

Static Dress, Nova Twins and more unveil exclusive Halloween charity tees

Halloween is on the horizon, and you can pick up a new, exclusive spooky T-shirt from a number of brilliant UK artists for a good cause. Static Dress, Nova Twins, Holding Absence, Bones UK and Jamie Bower have all teamed up with Merch For Good to raise money for Trekstock this Halloween, with 100 per cent of profits from each of their exclusive seasonal tees going to the charity helping young adults living with cancer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy