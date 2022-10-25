Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Corey Taylor absolutely, definitely, undisputedly neither confirm nor deny Slipknot are playing Download 2023
"That'll get people p**sed off" says Corey Taylor, as he addresses rumours about Slipknot playing Download Festival next year
Kerrang
Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Spiritbox and more for Knotfest Australia 2023
Fresh from announcing the first-ever Knotfest Australia, Slipknot have just unveiled the absolutely ace line-up. Across the three-day event in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane next year, the ’Knot will be joined by Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane, Amon Amarth, In Flames, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox, Story Of The Year, Alpha Wolf, Void Of Vision, Bad Omens and Malevolence.
NME
Black Veil Brides announce dates for 2023 UK tour
Black Veil Brides have shared dates for their upcoming 2023 UK tour. Due to kick off at the UEA in Norwich on February 14, the tour will see see the Californian metal band perform across nine locations before wrapping up at Troxy in London. Tickets will be available to purchase...
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Watch Bruce Dickinson admonish fans for smoking weed during Iron Maiden Show
"I'm amazed you can even see" - Bruce Dickinson has a word with weed smokers, reveals that Steve Harris hates the smell of marijuana
The story of Metallica and the ‘obscene’ punk cover that got them banned from MTV
“It just felt good to blast the words ‘cock’ and ‘fuck’”: the story behind Metallica’s shocking cover of Anti-Nowhere League’s punk classic So What?
Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury
Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
See Iron Maiden's Spitfire replica droop during Aces High in Massachusetts
The band's meticulously-detailed stage prop attempted to get airborne, too late say onlookers
Mötley Crüe's Mick Mars officially retires from touring
Guitarist's ongoing battle with "crippling degenerative disease" brings his days on the road to an end
Kerrang
Hundred Reasons announce Glorious Sunset, their first new album in 15 years
Hundred Reasons have returned with a brilliant new single, and news of their first new album in 15 years. Both are called Glorious Sunset, with the single out now (listen below) and the record due out on February 24, 2023 via SO Recordings. Says vocalist Colin Doran of the band’s...
Ozzfest This Year Will Be Free, Staged In The Metaverse
Ozzy Osbourne himself will be performing at the three-day festival, alongside more than 100 other acts.
Kerrang
The Menzingers, Boston Manor, WARGASM and more for Slam Dunk 2023
Slam Dunk have added many more ace bands to next year’s bill. Joining an already stacked line-up in this next wave are Flogging Molly, Gogol Bordello, The Hunna, The Menzingers, Boston Manor, WARGASM, We Came As Romans, VUKOVI, Spanish Love Songs, Static Dress and Sincere Engineer… phew!. Of...
Kerrang
blink-182 and Paramore to headline new Adjacent Music Festival
A brand-new festival has been announced in New Jersey next year over Memorial Day Weekend. The all-new Adjacent Music Festival will be headlined by two of 2022’s biggest comeback stars: blink-182 and Paramore. The supporting cast is pretty damn incredible, too, with the likes of Turnstile, Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast,...
Kerrang
Celtic Frost: “We hated these unwritten limitations in the metal scene… Music should be adventurous”
Celtic Frost were once described by Kerrang! as “the Black Sabbath of the ’80s”. In a time of metal getting faster, harder and louder, like Sabbath, the Swiss trio stood out from their peers thanks their dark and sinister tone. Harnessed to a creative genius and a vision to be more than another metal outfit, not to mention their grim look, their aura was genuinely one of otherworldliness. There was nothing else on Earth like them.
Kerrang
Static Dress, Nova Twins and more unveil exclusive Halloween charity tees
Halloween is on the horizon, and you can pick up a new, exclusive spooky T-shirt from a number of brilliant UK artists for a good cause. Static Dress, Nova Twins, Holding Absence, Bones UK and Jamie Bower have all teamed up with Merch For Good to raise money for Trekstock this Halloween, with 100 per cent of profits from each of their exclusive seasonal tees going to the charity helping young adults living with cancer.
Comments / 0