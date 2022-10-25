Read full article on original website
Related
ConsumerAffairs
Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade
When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
This LS-Swapped Buick Century Wagon Is a Land-Yachting, Off-Road Champ
Reliability and capability are overrated.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Genesis G90 First Test Review: The Flagship of Flagships
The Fairfield Inn and Suites in Tehachapi, California, certainly doesn't measure up to any Ritz-Carlton property, but as we pulled up to the former in the 2023 Genesis G90, we already felt like we were enjoying the comforts of the latter. In the Genesis, it doesn't take much time to get comfortable—the doors close with the push of a button, there are full-body massaging seats, and the de rigueur scent diffuser only amplifies the spa-like sensations.
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Toyota Crown Reinvents a Legend
The new Crown will be offered with two hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive. Base Crowns use a 2.5-liter I4 mated to an eCVT and a pair of electric motors to deliver 236 hp combined. Climbing up the market, Toyota’s showing off a new system called Hybrid Max with the...
Top Speed
Toyota Might Be A Little Too Ambitious About The GR86 As New Rumors Suggest The Unthinkable
Toyota’s smallest sports car, the GR86, proves that you don’t need a $100,000 Porsche to have fun on the road. Although it is renowned for handling finesse, its performance is relatively underwhelming. But, there is fresh news coming out of Japan with a hint the third-generation model of the GR86 will be turbocharged to provide added pep.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
The New USPS Mail Truck Looks Positively Goofy on the Street
Dalton Priebe"Memorable" is one way to describe the looks of Oshkosh's new NGDV.
Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla
Toyota (TM) seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla (TSLA) , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
MotorTrend Magazine
Behold The Chevord! Early Chevy Small-Block Swapped Into a '33 Ford
While he was covering the 1955 Bonneville National Speed Trials, Petersen Publishing photographer Bob D'Olivo ran across Gary Guinn's yellow '33 Ford coupe. The car's proportions and Von Dutch pinstriping made it outstanding in its own right, but what really caught D'Olivo's eye—and assured the car a feature story—was its engine.
insideevs.com
2023 Tesla Semi Gets Green Light From The EPA To Start Deliveries
The Tesla Semi is slated to begin deliveries on December 1, Elon Musk announced earlier this month, with PepsiCo to become the first fleet customer to receive the electric truck. Since his tweet announcing the start of production and deliveries, Musk offered more updates on the Tesla Semi last week...
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Audi RS3 First Test: Properly Special, Numbers Be Damned
They're the last of their kind. Several of the world's greatest and most powerful engines in history are about to meet their maker: the naturally aspirated V-12 of Ferrari's 812 series of cars, the Lamborghini Huracán's V-10, and the insane quad-turbo W-16 of the Bugatti Chiron. Sad times to be sure, but those engines power astronomically priced supercars—more than $5 million in the case of the Chiron. What about something more attainable?
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R's Configurator Is Live—See Every Paint Color
Honda's Civic Type R has officially gone on sale, and you know what that means: The online configurator for the hottest new hot hatchback is live. You can now go on Honda's website and virtually build the Type R of your dreams. The good news is that the mightiest Civic's price remains nice—$43,990—and there aren't many ways to inflate that sum outside of a handful of special paint colors and some accessories.
A YouTuber built a gas-generator powered Tesla to avoid plugging in on an 1,800-mile road trip
"I really like my Tesla, but what I don't like is stopping to charge," Matt Mikka of the YouTube channel Warped Perception said of his experiment.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Honda Civic Type R Quick Drive: Signs Point to "Yes!"
How good is the 2023 Honda Civic Type R? Along with enthusiasts on a budget—and/or the ones savvy enough to understand you don't need to spend six figures to buy yourself high dynamic limits—we've waited impatiently to find out since Honda first revealed specifics about the car. Just days ago, the company finally—and almost cruelly—offered us a quick experience behind the wheel; if a handful of laps around a medium-speed road course is an accurate representation of its character, we're now more eager to have an unrestricted go in its latest sport compact.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Acura Integra vs. 2022 Audi A3: Nice Value, Need More Flavor
Buying a premium small SUV isn't the only way to show the world you're moving up in life. Used to be, getting a new small luxury car like the Acura Integra or Audi A3 was the principal way to make that flex. These days, that segment is growing again as automakers want to woo customers into their product families for not just one purchase, but many more down the road.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV First Test: V-6 Sports Car Fun for the Whole Family
Maserati is mounting a luxury comeback with all-new sports cars and a slate of SUV models—first with the midsize Levante and now with the smaller Grecale. Naturally, we're most interested in the 2023 Maserati Grecale Trofeo high-performance flavor featuring the automaker's exclusive Nettuno V-6 engine, which could be just enough to set it apart from the equally Italian Alfa Romeo Stelvio the Grecale is based on.
Big Problem Leads to 76,000 Trucks Getting Recalled
Truck maker Paccar (PCAR) said it was recalling thousands of vehicles due to a problem with the instrument panel. The company sells trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. Loss of Display Information. The Bellevue, Wash.-based company said recalling more than 76,000 of...
Ford disbands Pittsburgh-based Argo AI autonomous vehicle unit, posts loss
DETROIT (AP) -- Ford said Wednesday that it is disbanding Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle company that it jointly owns with Volkswagen.Executives said they didn't see a path toward turning a profit on fully autonomous vehicles, and it will now focus on partially automated driver-assist systems, which need to be monitored by humans.Ford is taking a $2.7 billion accounting charge to reduce the value of its investment in Pittsburgh-based Argo, and it's writing off a cash investment of about $500 million. Due largely to the noncash accounting charge, Ford reported a net loss of $827 million from July through September.Ford...
Comments / 0