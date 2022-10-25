ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

More local police departments warning about new text-message scam

Several more Hudson Valley police departments have joined the list of law enforcement agencies warning about a text-message scam affecting local residents. The Carmel Police Department warned on its Facebook page, "if you receive a text with an ad for $10 off a Carmel PD hoodie, this is a SCAM. Please do not click the link or send money."
CARMEL HAMLET, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy