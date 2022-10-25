ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russia escalates rhetoric on commercial satellites, calls them ‘legitimate targets for retaliation’

WASHINGTON — A Russian official speaking at a United Nations meeting on outer space security, criticized Western nations’ use of commercial satellites in military operations, adding fuel to previous declarations that Russia could target space networks operated by private companies. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of the Russian foreign...
Chinese commercial remote sensing satellite firm to double size of constellation

HELSINKI — Chinese commercial firm Changguang Satellite Technology says it will expand its under-construction Jilin-1 constellation from 138 to 300 satellites. Changguang Satellite, a satellite manufacturer and operator based in Changchun, Jilin Province in northeast China, initially planned for its Jilin-1 constellation to consist of 138 satellites in orbit by 2025 to provide 10-minute revisit times.

