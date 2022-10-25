Read full article on original website
U.S. national defense strategy calls for ‘resilient, redundant’ space networks
WASHINGTON — The unclassified version of the U.S. national defense strategy released by the Defense Department Oct. 27 forecasts a decades-long competition with China and lays out priorities for the military going forward. In the introduction to the strategy, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says China “remains our most consequential...
Russia escalates rhetoric on commercial satellites, calls them ‘legitimate targets for retaliation’
WASHINGTON — A Russian official speaking at a United Nations meeting on outer space security, criticized Western nations’ use of commercial satellites in military operations, adding fuel to previous declarations that Russia could target space networks operated by private companies. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of the Russian foreign...
Chinese commercial remote sensing satellite firm to double size of constellation
HELSINKI — Chinese commercial firm Changguang Satellite Technology says it will expand its under-construction Jilin-1 constellation from 138 to 300 satellites. Changguang Satellite, a satellite manufacturer and operator based in Changchun, Jilin Province in northeast China, initially planned for its Jilin-1 constellation to consist of 138 satellites in orbit by 2025 to provide 10-minute revisit times.
