The Burroughs freshmen-sophomore football team goes into its final game of the season on the road against Apple Valley freshmen team at Apple Valley High. The game will be played a day early on Wednesday with kickoff at 4 p.m. The Burros are coming off a loss to Hesperia Junior Varsity squad in their home finale and will try to bounce back to end the season on a win. Coach Brandon Ihle spoke on the squad his team is facing.

APPLE VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO