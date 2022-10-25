ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia Business

Richmond yoga studio gets shot from Jack Daniel’s

On his 33rd birthday, Brelan Hillman learned that BareSOUL Yoga and Wellness was selected as one of six finalists to compete for $10,000 in a pitch contest for Black-owned businesses in Richmond. With just a weekend to prepare, Hillman, a business partner and board member for BareSOUL, crafted his three-minute...
RICHMOND, VA
rvamag.com

Werewolves vs. Vampires With River City Roller Derby

River City Roller Derby has been presenting flat-track roller derby competitions here in Richmond for over a decade now, but the last couple of years were tough; just as the pandemic basically shut down live music for a year and a half, RCRD lost two seasons of competition to quarantine restrictions and COVID safety protocols. Luckily for us all, they’re back in action this year, and they’ve made up for lost time with a highly active 2022 season.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Local rapper launches new creative and co-op work space downtown

A grand opening for the new space, CNTR, will be held 5-10 p.m. Friday, November 4th, coinciding with the Arts District’s First Fridays event. A new retail, creative and co-working space named CNTR opens next month in Richmond’s Arts District. Located at 318 W. Broad St., the 3,408-square-foot...
RICHMOND, VA
TheDailyBeast

Our Tips on Where to Eat in Richmond, Virginia

This is the latest for our destination dining guide, Eat Sheet. For more on how we do these a bit differently, head here first.Amid all the industry challenges, the homegrown Richmond food scene remains resilient and strong. James Beard-nominated chefs inhabit every corner of the city and out into the suburbs. With few exceptions, the local love has kept national chain restaurants at bay, so chefs have free rein to experiment. Richmond’s proximity to abundant agriculture and fisheries means there’s a real sense of community and collaboration among restaurant folk and food producers. For years, the area has benefited from...
RICHMOND, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
NORFOLK, VA
rvamag.com

Steve Lacy & Fousheé Gave Us the World at The National

When Steve Lacy announced his Fall 22 Tour, “Give You the World,” earlier this summer, Richmond fans were glimmering with excitement to see that The National was one of the venues he and Fousheé were coming to. Walking into this fall’s most anticipated show in the city, fans were met with a gorgeous stage setup and beautiful energy within the room. You could feel the excitement from a million miles away.
RICHMOND, VA

