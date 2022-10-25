Read full article on original website
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Spooky, fun Halloween weekend events in the Richmond area
The Richmond area can enjoy the Halloween spirit this weekend with spook-filled events the whole family can enjoy.
Take a tour of Petersburg’s Blandford Cemetery for ‘All Hallows Eve’
Explore Petersburg history up close and personal in the Historic All Hallows Eve tour of at Blandford Cemetery this weekend.
Celebrate Halloween in Hopewell with ‘Trunk-or-Treat’
"Trunk-or-Treat" events are intended to provide a safer alternative to conventional trick-or-treating, which can put kids at risk of getting hit by cars.
Virginia Business
Richmond yoga studio gets shot from Jack Daniel’s
On his 33rd birthday, Brelan Hillman learned that BareSOUL Yoga and Wellness was selected as one of six finalists to compete for $10,000 in a pitch contest for Black-owned businesses in Richmond. With just a weekend to prepare, Hillman, a business partner and board member for BareSOUL, crafted his three-minute...
Richmond restaurant news: a replacement for Kitchen 64 and Lady N'awlins
Brewer's Café in Manchester is closing. Driving the news: The owner, Ajay Brewer, blamed "intolerance and hate" directed at him after posting an anti-abortion rights message on Facebook in June after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to WRIC. Brewer told Fox News this week he was...
When is trick-or-treating in the Richmond area?
Halloween just wouldn't be complete without putting on your best costume and stocking up on candy during a round of trick-or-treating. But where can you go to get your Halloween candy fix this weekend?
rvamag.com
Werewolves vs. Vampires With River City Roller Derby
River City Roller Derby has been presenting flat-track roller derby competitions here in Richmond for over a decade now, but the last couple of years were tough; just as the pandemic basically shut down live music for a year and a half, RCRD lost two seasons of competition to quarantine restrictions and COVID safety protocols. Luckily for us all, they’re back in action this year, and they’ve made up for lost time with a highly active 2022 season.
rvahub.com
Local rapper launches new creative and co-op work space downtown
A grand opening for the new space, CNTR, will be held 5-10 p.m. Friday, November 4th, coinciding with the Arts District’s First Fridays event. A new retail, creative and co-working space named CNTR opens next month in Richmond’s Arts District. Located at 318 W. Broad St., the 3,408-square-foot...
Our Tips on Where to Eat in Richmond, Virginia
This is the latest for our destination dining guide, Eat Sheet. For more on how we do these a bit differently, head here first.Amid all the industry challenges, the homegrown Richmond food scene remains resilient and strong. James Beard-nominated chefs inhabit every corner of the city and out into the suburbs. With few exceptions, the local love has kept national chain restaurants at bay, so chefs have free rein to experiment. Richmond’s proximity to abundant agriculture and fisheries means there’s a real sense of community and collaboration among restaurant folk and food producers. For years, the area has benefited from...
‘The shelters are so overrun’: Powhatan couple volunteers their time sheltering animals, taking photos for local shelters
One Powhatan couple is taking time out of their lives to volunteer and take in multiple animals, ranging from dogs to pigs and donkeys, many of them with special needs.
NBC12
‘Save our black education history in Petersburg’: Alumni fight to save Peabody school
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - At over 150 years old, the Peabody High School is credited with being the oldest and first black public high school in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and now alum Dr. Kenneth Lewis says he will do anything to fight for its legacy. “Inside our little city...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Family of broadcast legend ‘The Bowman Body’ asks for community’s support again, citing health and house needs
Bowman's popularity reached far beyond state lines. He had fans in the Richmond community, Washington D.C. and even North Carolina.
13newsnow.com
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
Community meeting planned after triple shooting at Richmond store
An emergency community meeting is planned for Sunday in the wake of a triple shooting at a convenience store on Richmond's Northside Thursday night.
rvamag.com
Steve Lacy & Fousheé Gave Us the World at The National
When Steve Lacy announced his Fall 22 Tour, “Give You the World,” earlier this summer, Richmond fans were glimmering with excitement to see that The National was one of the venues he and Fousheé were coming to. Walking into this fall’s most anticipated show in the city, fans were met with a gorgeous stage setup and beautiful energy within the room. You could feel the excitement from a million miles away.
Petersburg mourning death of firefighter Sgt. Michael Clark
The Petersburg community is mourning the loss of one of their longtime firefighters, Sgt. Michael Clark.
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
‘I am at the mercy of the city’: Richmond man gets $21,000 water bill
A Richmond man is looking for answers from the city after he was hit with a $21,000 water bill this week.
Powerball jackpot soars to 5th largest in history, $700 million awaits lucky winner
As the nationwide Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed, so does it grow. The $700 million jackpot is now the fifth largest in the game's history.
