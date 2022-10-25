Read full article on original website
breezejmu.org
JMU football fans' early exits reveal deep-rooted culture
Erika Shaffer, a freshman at JMU, couldn’t sit down if she wanted to. Fellow students stood both “where your feet are supposed to go … but then also where your butt goes,” she said. Brandon Walsh, another freshman, watched from the stairs because there wasn’t space anywhere else.
breezejmu.org
JMU vs. ODU Athletics rivalry winner to be given annual trophy
JMU and Old Dominion (ODU) Athletics announced The TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge on Wednesday, according to a press release. The challenge is an effort to formalize both schools’ decades-long rivalry. “The chance to have a strong in-state rival again is one of the best things about joining the Sun...
breezejmu.org
Women’s soccer works to maximize offensive chances ahead of conference tournament
As its regular season wraps up, JMU women’s soccer is tying up loose ends before entering the Sun Belt Conference tournament. The Dukes are 9-3-5 (5-1-3 Sun Belt) in their first Sun Belt season, but there are still opportunities to capitalize on. JMU has dominated through its defensive third and held its opponents to only eight goals allowed through 17 games.
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball names final five points for motivation in Sun Belt play
In an average volleyball set, each team has only two goals — score 25 points, and win by two. There’s no time limit, no periods and no innings. All a team has to do is reach 25 points — or 15 if it’s the fifth set — and be up by two when they do so. It’s easier said than done. With a well-timed momentum swing, a team can close even the furthest of gaps in the final points, forcing extras or even finishing off their opponents within 25 points.
breezejmu.org
JMU footballs brotherhood
There's more than just their play on the gridiron that connects JMU football players past and present. Sports Editor Madison Hricik and Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon dove into the bond within the program.
breezejmu.org
JMU’s Cheng ties for first at Furman Intercollegiate
JMU men’s golf capped off its fall season, tying for second place out of 15 teams at the Furman Intercollegiate. Sophomore Daniel Cheng led the Dukes and the 84-golfer field, tying for first overall. The Dukes finished the tournament with a 852 par finish after starting in the lead...
breezejmu.org
Opinion | JMU students should have more days off
There’s less than a month until Thanksgiving break. This may seem like a long time, but without another break in sight, this is what students are looking forward to. Students need more days off from class. JMU should recognize more holidays and add student well-being days to the academic calendar.
breezejmu.org
Virginia abortion clinics experience influx of out-of-state patients following overturn of Roe v. Wade
Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville, a women’s health and abortion clinic, has seen a major spike in the amount of out-of-town patients asking for abortions since September 2021 after Senate Bill 8 was passed in Texas — a bill that banned abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — according to Shaelin Nauta, the clinic manager of Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville.
breezejmu.org
Dukes handed first Sun Belt loss of season by Georgia Southern
For the first time in 20 games, JMU women’s soccer found itself trailing by a goal at halftime, down 1-0 to Georgia Southern. After racing neck-and-neck for the top spot in the Sun Belt Conference's East Division, the Dukes fell to the Eagles 1-0, giving them their first conference loss of the season.
breezejmu.org
Halloween doesn’t have to be scary: Tips for the safest holiday weekend
October 2021 saw multiple alcohol-related incidents between Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, the days leading up to Halloween, according to the JMU crime log. Many of these incidents were filed through the Office of Residence Life (ORL) for disorderly conduct while intoxicated or for medical assistance while intoxicated. Halloweekend is...
breezejmu.org
Biology professor fights climate change through restoration research
When traveling across the picturesque countryside of the historic southern Appalachian region of Virginia, there’s a serenity and disconnect from everyday issues. It’s this environment, however, that beckons for consciousness and the preservation of habitats across the world. “Climate change is the current biggest environmental crisis of our...
breezejmu.org
Wildlife Center of Virginia leads animal rehabilitation and public education
A bald eagle was hit by a car and left with an injured left wing. An Eastern ratsnake writhed his head through an air vent and got the rest of his body stuck. An opossum fell from a set of stairs on the side of a building. These are just...
breezejmu.org
Harrisonburg homes spread fear and haunts for the Halloween season
As pumpkin-flavored cold brews fly out of coffee shops and temperatures drop each night, it appears fall has settled into the Shenandoah Valley. Around Harrisonburg, houses are already decked out in webs, ghosts and spiders to spread the spirit of Halloween. However, is there one house that’s distinct in its...
breezejmu.org
This week’s big 3 from city council
Mayor Deanna Reed announced Ande Banks as the new Harrisonburg city manager at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Banks was previously the interim city manager since Jan. 1 following the resignation of Eric Campbell. Additionally, Banks served as the city’s deputy city manager since 2017, the assistant to the city manager from 2016-17 and the city’s director of special projects and grants management from 2009-2016. Banks was also the district representative to a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001-09.
breezejmu.org
One dead after shooting on Community Street
UPDATE (10/25/22 — 10:45 p.m.): The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) arrested three people Tuesday afternoon in connection with the fatal Community Street shooting: 35-year-old Harrisonburg resident Lewis Bailey, 20-year-old Penn Laird resident Jornileyah McCornell and 18-year-old Penn Laird resident Genesis McCornell. They are all facing charges for an act of violence by a mob resulting in an individual's death, according to a Harrisonburg press release.
breezejmu.org
Seven DIY tips for a homemade Halloween costume
One of the best parts of Halloween is getting to wear a costume. Whether it’s something funny, scary or a character, the options are endless. However, not a lot of people want to spend $30 or more on a packaged costume they’ll wear once. Here are some tips for putting together an impressive and affordable costume.
