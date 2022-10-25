Read full article on original website
How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach
When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes – it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching. As director of a college program in prisons and as a researcher and professor who teaches in both colleges...
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator
If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to. For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes. Or that being a professor is a position that...
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
Washington Examiner
Catholic school students largely spared learning loss felt by public schools
Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress indicate that students who attended Catholic schools were largely spared from the national decline in reading and math proficiency. Colloquially known as the Nation's Report Card, the report found that student scores in math and reading for fourth and eighth graders declined...
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
psychologytoday.com
Bullying in the Healthcare Setting
Patients often experience medical bullying when they disagree or need more time with healthcare decision making. Informed consent is the practice of being informed about the risks versus benefits of a treatment plan. Providers are often involved in healthcare organizations that promote bullying behavior from the top down. If organizations...
theedadvocate.org
Thank You Messages For Students From Teacher
Thank You Message For Students: The bond between a teacher and their student is very motivational. This bond is founded on mutual reverence and deep understanding. Students who send wishes on your birthday or teacher’s day or send gifts are very rare. If one of your learners sent you a heartfelt wish or a present on your birthday, what would you tell them? We have numerous messages that you can refer to while writing the perfect thank you message to your student.
colbyecho.news
Mathematics education is flawed
As a math major who has loved math in all of its elegant beauty for years, there is nothing more depressing and frustrating than this country’s sorry excuse for mathematical education in its public schools. Everyone knows there’s a problem with the way math is taught, but not many people seem to know exactly what that problem is.
psychologytoday.com
The Challenge of Making Friends in Adulthood
Creating meaningful relationships as an adult is not easy and takes effort. We should not be afraid of risking rejection, and we should assume that people like us. True friendship is about how you treat people. I recently heard a wonderful and very enthusiastic presentation by psychologist Dr. Marisa Franco...
theedadvocate.org
What is a College or University Department?
Refers to the sub-division of a college composed of lecturers and other supporting members of staff who are responsible for the provision of tutoring to the students registered in specific degree programs, e.g., the Engineering Department. Though the way faculties are organized into departments isn’t the same everywhere, most colleges...
Education System: Things That School Doesn't Teach But Should
Photo by RUT MIIT on Unsplash (Edited with Canva) Let’s be honest, is our education system fu*ked?. Some, if not most, will struggle with the answer. They may have a crisp diploma in hand, but the working world is an entirely different animal.
STUDY: The Pandemic Changed Our Personalities
For many of us, some personality traits stay the same throughout our lives while others change only gradually. However, evidence shows that significant events in our personal lives which induce severe stress or trauma can be associated with more rapid changes in our personalities.
MedCity News
3 key reasons why Americans are under-utilizing primary care
Many Americans find it difficult to engage with primary care. In fact, statistics show that as many as 25% of Americans do not have a primary care provider. In order to address this problem, we need to understand the main challenges that surround primary care in this country, said Dr. Stephen Ezeji-Okoye, Crossover Health’s chief medical officer, during a recent interview after his panel session at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. His company is a national medical group focused on wellbeing and preventive healthcare.
