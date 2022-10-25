Read full article on original website
Country Stars Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick Marry in Rustic Farm Wedding: See the Photos
The wedding on a friend's farm featured several special touches, including an altar built with the help of family Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are officially Mr. and Mrs. Tenpenny, thanks to a wedding ceremony that featured several nods to those who tied the knot before them. Tenpenny, 33, and Patrick, 35, who got engaged last November at the Nashville bar where they first met, went into wedding day on Sunday, Oct. 23 looking forward to seeing each other in wedding attire and saying their vows, they...
Serena Pitt Reveals How She and Joe Amabile Knew They’d Last After ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Plans for 2023 Wedding
Bachelor Nation couples may come and go, but Serena Pitt has always been confident that she and Joe Amabile are going to make it down the aisle — and now she’s ready to officially start wedding planning. “I think we did always know we were gonna get here. I think the most crucial time is […]
Scotty McCreery Goes on Date Night at North Carolina State Fair With Pregnant Wife Gabi
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are enjoying their final days as a family of two. There are only a few weeks remaining until the couple welcomes their first child, a son, to the world. And while they’re excited to meet the little boy, Scotty and Gabi are making it a point to go on a few dates before embarking on the challenging first months of parenthood.
‘American Idol’ alum Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi Dugal welcome first baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi Dugal, welcomed their baby boy on Oct. 24. The couple announced the exciting news in a joint Instagram post Tuesday, alongside photos of the family of three in the hospital. “Never known a love like this,” they wrote. “Merrick ‘Avery’ McCreery joined us 11...
'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Derek Hough Shares a Sneak Peek of Wedding Planning, Including the First Dance
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert confirmed that they were engaged this past June after dating since 2015. Now, the next step will be the actual wedding and the Emmy-winning choreographer says that plans are underway for medium-sized nuptials. “It’ll be 160 people I think, something...
Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement
Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Marries Alex Kavanagh After Postponing Wedding Due to COVID-19
Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds! Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy and Alex Kavanagh are married. The pair tied the knot at the Ritz-Carlton in Maui, Kapalua, on Friday, October 14, after having to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We did it! 💍 ,” the LimitLes founder, 35, captioned an Instagram Story snap from the ceremony. “You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s Surprise Wedding: ‘Literally in Tears’
A Bachelor Nation success story! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt surprised the world with the news of their marriage — and their former costars couldn't be happier for them. The "Click Bait" podcast cohost, 36, and the publicist, 25, announced their marriage on Thursday, October 27, sharing a video of their big day via Instagram […]
Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Married: ‘BIP’ Couple Ties The Knot In Intimate Courthouse Ceremony
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are married! The lovebirds, who met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, tied the knot in a surprise courthouse ceremony. They shared the news via Instagram on Oct. 27. In a clip from the wedding, Serena and Joe share a kiss after officially being pronounced husband and wife. They clarified that they will still be having an actual wedding in Sept. 2023, as well.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Officially Married: Inside Their Wedding
In October 2021, fans watched Joe Amabile propose to Serena Pitt during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Since then, the reality TV couple have experienced some challenges, but they're still together and going strong. Scroll...
Christina Hall Shares New Details of Her ‘Magical’ Wedding to Josh Hall
Christina Hall shared new details about her Hawaii wedding to Josh Hall, including the sweet moments she shared with her three children.
Brooke Eden Makes History On Magazine Cover Ahead Of Her Wedding Day
Country artist Brooke Eden shares her coming out story and more, becoming the cover girl of Love Inc.'s first-ever print magzine.
Scotty McCreery, Wife Gabi Take New Baby Home: ‘Welcome Home, Avery!’
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have officially brought their first child, Merrick Avery, home. The couple shared a photo on social media on Wednesday (Oct. 26) showing the new family of three looking happy after finally returning from the hospital. In the photo, the singer and his family stands...
This Tropical Wedding in Miami Came Together in a Whirlwind Few Weeks
Aidaly Sosa Walker and her now-husband Rob Walker first met in 2016 at an opening event for a G-Star store, where they were introduced by none other than Pharrell Williams. “Pharrell was instrumental in us being together at different stages of the relationship,” Aidaly, the head of marketing for the U.S. at Tony’s Chocolonely, says of how she and Rob, an entrepreneur in the music industry, came together. “That same evening, after the introduction, Rob’s friend Jay kept encouraging him to talk to me and get my number—he was very convinced that I was going to be Rob’s future wife.”
