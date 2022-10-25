ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Stars Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick Marry in Rustic Farm Wedding: See the Photos

The wedding on a friend's farm featured several special touches, including an altar built with the help of family Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are officially Mr. and Mrs. Tenpenny, thanks to a wedding ceremony that featured several nods to those who tied the knot before them. Tenpenny, 33, and Patrick, 35, who got engaged last November at the Nashville bar where they first met, went into wedding day on Sunday, Oct. 23 looking forward to seeing each other in wedding attire and saying their vows, they...
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Scotty McCreery Goes on Date Night at North Carolina State Fair With Pregnant Wife Gabi

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are enjoying their final days as a family of two. There are only a few weeks remaining until the couple welcomes their first child, a son, to the world. And while they’re excited to meet the little boy, Scotty and Gabi are making it a point to go on a few dates before embarking on the challenging first months of parenthood.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement

Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Marries Alex Kavanagh After Postponing Wedding Due to COVID-19

Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds! Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy and Alex Kavanagh are married. The pair tied the knot at the Ritz-Carlton in Maui, Kapalua, on Friday, October 14, after having to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We did it! 💍 ,” the LimitLes founder, 35, captioned an Instagram Story snap from the ceremony. “You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Married: ‘BIP’ Couple Ties The Knot In Intimate Courthouse Ceremony

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are married! The lovebirds, who met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, tied the knot in a surprise courthouse ceremony. They shared the news via Instagram on Oct. 27. In a clip from the wedding, Serena and Joe share a kiss after officially being pronounced husband and wife. They clarified that they will still be having an actual wedding in Sept. 2023, as well.
Vogue Magazine

This Tropical Wedding in Miami Came Together in a Whirlwind Few Weeks

Aidaly Sosa Walker and her now-husband Rob Walker first met in 2016 at an opening event for a G-Star store, where they were introduced by none other than Pharrell Williams. “Pharrell was instrumental in us being together at different stages of the relationship,” Aidaly, the head of marketing for the U.S. at Tony’s Chocolonely, says of how she and Rob, an entrepreneur in the music industry, came together. “That same evening, after the introduction, Rob’s friend Jay kept encouraging him to talk to me and get my number—he was very convinced that I was going to be Rob’s future wife.”
MIAMI, FL
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

