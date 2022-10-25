ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foodgressing.com

TacoTime Tostada Wrap – New Item for a Limited Time

The new TacoTime Tostada Wrap is now available for a limited time in stores until January 24, 2023. The Tostada Wrap features refried pinto beans, cheese sauce, seasoned beef, crispy tostada, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream layered inside a flour tortilla. The Tostada Wrap is available at participating US...
KFC Japan Menu in English 2022: Unique Items, Prices, Christmas

Here’s a look at the KFC Japan menu in English and some of the more unique items being offered at KFC Japan. Did you know that people in Japan eat fried chicken for Christmas dinner?. In the 1970s, thanks to a very successful ad campaign by Kentucky Fried Chicken,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Denny’s Social Stars Influenced Menu at US Locations

On the heels of the All Day Diner Deals value menu launch, today Denny’s announces the release of three tasty new eats developed in partnership with popular TikTok creators who have a passion for food, flavor and fresh experiences. The distinct and dynamic new menu items – available at...

